Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione announced Wednesday evening OU’s spring game will not happen April 18 as what was originally scheduled.

Castiglione did not flat out say the event is canceled or will be canceled, but it’s definitely postponed until a later date and until everything is squared away nationwide. The Big 12 has suspended all athletics activities because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We've been receiving a lot of questions about whether the spring game will be held on April 18, or even at all,” said Castiglione in a press release. “The fact of the matter is it would be virtually impossible to hold the game on the originally scheduled date since we're not sure when or if we'll be able to return to practice. So in talking with Coach (Lincoln) Riley, we feel at the very least it's appropriate to announce that the game and associated activities will not occur on April 18.

“Given all of the unknowns we're facing, it's impossible to determine right now when or if the game will be rescheduled. We will continue to communicate updates as information becomes available.”

Last week the NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships, but with football being an offseason sport, it has been left open to interpretation of the schools and conferences.



