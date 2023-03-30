Oklahoma held its Pro Day Thursday at the Everest Center with several former players partaking in the events. Here are the highlights from the day: WR Marvin Mims Marvin Mims didn’t know if he would go pro before the Cheez-It Bowl in December. A standout receiver at OU the past three seasons, amassing 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns, Mims has been the program’s leading receiver his entire college career. And had the opportunity to come back for another season, but instead opted to go pro a year early after the best season of his career in 2022. “It was a real tough decision. Especially at the bowl game,” Mims said Thursday at OU’s Pro Day. “That was probably one of my most emotional moments recently, just being out there in what could’ve been my last time. I wasn’t sure yet. Soaking up that trip. And then got home, (I) had a lot of stuff to think about. The changes here – just talked to the people in my life, prayed about it, and ultimately, just drew my heart going to the draft.” Now three months removed from playing his final collegiate game, and after an impressive performance at the NFL Combine and Pro Day, Mims said he has no regrets about the decision.

Marvin Mims was sure-handed in drills Thursday morning (AP)

“I’ve been feeling really content with it,” Mims said. “I feel good about it. Of course, I wanted coach L’Damian Washington to be here if I did come back. But that wasn’t a guarantee at the time, which I get. It’s a business. Coach Emmett Jones, he recruited me coming out of high school, too. So I had a really good relationship with him. It’s good to see him around. Guys love him. So everything’s going right. I just feel like it was my time to take the next step in my life.” Mims only participated in the on-field drills Thursday at Pro Day, after having a solid performance at the combine earlier this month. At the combine, he ran a 4.38-second 40, which was tied for fourth-best among receivers. During the on-field drills, he didn’t drop a pass at the Everest Center. Afterward, he said teams wanted to know about his route tree and playing in two different offenses under Jeff Lebby and Lincoln Riley. “We just run a different type of offense at OU,” said Mims, who is projected as a third to fifth-round pick. “We don’t run a standardized NFL offense. We’re just kind of spread out, run different routes. Just to show my versatility – inside, outside – today. I’ve been doing it for the last three years. I’ve known it. Coaches have known it. Players have known it. “With Lebby, we have a bunch of option routes, which teams in the NFL have, too.” And while Mims’ career at Oklahoma is over, he said he’ll still be watching from afar. He’s already excited to watch junior Oklahoma receiver Jalil Farooq, who is expected to help fill Mims’ void. “Jalil looks like – if you ask me, at least looks 15 pounds thicker. Dude looks really cut up,” Mims said. “It’s good for him. I’m ready to see him take that next step, mentally and physically. I can’t wait to watch him ball out. The dude’s been working his tail off since I’ve been here. I’m excited to see it work out for him.” RB Eric Gray All eyes were on Gray during the 40-yard dash Thursday, after he didn’t run at the combine. Gray only ran once, thinking he ran a 4.55 unofficially, but instead was given a 4.62 official time – there was no laser time at the Everest Center, so there are several different times floating out there. “I wanted to show my speed,” Gray said. “I was kind of looking for a low 4.5 and if I hit that, I was only going to run one.” Gray is coming off the best season of his career, totaling 1,336 and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He said Thursday that was the reason he decided to go pro. “Ultimately, going into this season, I had the season I wanted to have,” Gray said. It wasn’t how we pictured it as a team. But it was the season I wanted to have. I wanted to strike while the iron’s hot.” For Gray, he said he hopes to go on Day 2, but it’s likely he’ll be a Day 3 pick. It does help that DeMarco Murray, a former three-time Pro Bowler, was his position coach in college. “The reason I came here was DeMarco Murray,” Gray said. “Him playing the game at a high level I felt like he could teach me how to be a pro, how to sustain at that next level, having him is just an added bonus for me.” TE Brayden Willis Willis, like Gray, didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the combine and was expected to run Thursday. But Willis didn’t run, tweaking his hamstring this week while training. But Willis did partake in on-field drills and improved his vertical jump from 32 inches to 33.5 inches. Overall, it was a good day for Willis, who projects to be a fifth to seventh-round pick. “I think I came out here and made a little money,” Willis said. “Got to show my abilities to the scouts and everything. Just grateful for the opportunity to come out here and display what I’ve got. I wanted to show that I’m versatile – I can run routes, I can separate, I’m quick, I can block. All that good stuff.”

Brayden Willis didn't run a 40-yard dash during the combine or his Pro Day workout (AP)

Willis returned to Oklahoma for a fifth year last season and had the best season of his career, totaling 39 receptions, 514 yards and seven touchdowns. He was also a key leader for the Sooners, having been one of the most veteran players on the team. For him, performing at OU’s Pro Day was a long time coming and something that he said was comfortable. “Coming back home is great,” Willis said. “I’ve been here for five years and I’ve always practiced in this facility. Same turf, same lights, same everything. It’s nothing. It's a big home-field advantage for me.” Willis also had good things to say about his former teammate, and now back with the Sooners, tight end Austin Stogner. “Man, I love Stog,” Willis said. “I’m excited for his time to shine. I think he’s a really great weapon, a really great addition. I think with the offense we have now they’re going to really utilize him and I can’t wait to see him put on a show this year because he’s such a talented player. He has the build. He has the speed. He can block. He can catch. He can do it all.” LB DaShaun White Thursday was a big day for White, who was surprised he was not invited to the combine, despite putting together a solid final season in Norman. “I felt like I had done enough, so I had to come back to myself and get rid of the entitlement,” White said. “I still feel some way about it. That feeling will never go away, but I’m kind of using to fuel me this offseason.” White said he knew he had to perform well at pro day and he did well, performing in all the events. He had a 9’9" broad jump, 33.5-inch vertical, 4.66-second 40-yard dash, 4.39-second 20-yard shuttle, 7.39-second three-cone and 12 reps on the bench. “I wouldn’t say it was a perfect day. But I did what I needed to do and I didn’t come out here expecting a perfect day, so I kind of give myself grace in that,” White said. “Definitely put a little pressure on myself because I know without a combine invite, today was my opportunity to show what I wanted to show. I came out pretty nervous, but I was happy my teammates were around me to cool me off and help me settle in.” White was a pivotal player for Oklahoma last season, playing the cheetah position after starting his career at middle linebacker. He said Thursday that NFL teams are unsure where he’ll play, either linebacker or safety, which has made preparation difficult. But one thing that stands out about White is his football knowledge, which he said is a credit to head coach Brent Venables. “I feel like last year I learned more about schemes more than anything and just understanding defense all around,” White said. “I think that’s the biggest thing I’ll take. I feel like I understand coverages and what they’re meant to do, what they’re meant to stop and I feel like such a more intelligent football player than before BV got here.” OT Anton Harrison Harrison is expected to be Oklahoma’s highest draft pick this year, likely going in the first round or early in the second. He’s considered one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL Draft after an impressive final season at OU. On Thursday, Harrison mostly only did on-field drills and got 24 reps on the bench, which he did not perform at the combine. “It’s been a dream come true,” Harrison said. “I was happy to get out here and show my athleticism.”

Anton Harrison has been shooting up mock draft boards since the season ended (AP)