Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 16:51:01 -0500') }} football Edit

OU pro day notebook: Brown, Anderson on road back

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop.com
@BPrzybylo
Staff Writer

Without question, the eyes of the football world were on Oklahoma on Wednesday with the Sooners pro day. A lot of the focus was on quarterback Kyler Murray, but there were several other storylines ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}