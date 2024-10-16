OU receiver Deion Burks listed as questionable ahead of South Carolina

OU receiver Deion Burks is officially questionable ahead of the Sooners' pivotal matchup with South Carolina (11:45 a.m. Saturday, SEC Network), according to Wednesday's SEC availability report.

A "probable" designation indicates a player is "likely to play barring any setbacks," according to the conference. A "questionable" designation indicates a player is "uncertain" to play, while a "doubtful" designation means a player is unlikely to play.

Burks has missed the last two weeks with a "soft-tissue" injury after exiting against Tennessee last month. Despite missing two games, Burks still leads the Sooners in both receptions (26) and yards (201) while adding three touchdowns.

Burks was listed as questionable in last Wednesday's availability report before he was officially ruled out on Friday before the Texas game. But Burks' status has been worth monitoring this week after OU coach Brent Venables on Tuesday said Burks is attempting to "defy all odds" and play this weekend. Venables noted that Burks got up to 80% of his max volume during Monday's practice.

The Sooners (4-2, 1-2 SEC) desperately need Burks to return to rejuvenate a passing offense that has lacked any semblance of explosiveness. The Sooners are averaging just 9.5 yards per completion, which ranks 130th nationally, and Michael Hawkins averaged just 7.8 in last weekend's 34-3 loss to Texas.

However, it appears Burks remains the only injured wideout with a chance to return. Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony and Jalil Farooq have already been ruled out. Farooq has been out since suffering a broken foot against Temple, and Venables did not have an update when asked about his status during Wednesday's SEC teleconference.

Cornerback Gentry Williams is again listed with a shoulder injury as out as his chances to return at some point this season continue to diminish. Fortunately for the Sooners, true freshman cornerback Eli Bowen has emerged as a legitimate option in the secondary. He played a season-high 57 snaps against and also made his first career start, finishing with the highest defensive grade on the team, per Pro Football Focus.

David Stone and Sam Franklin are unexpected inclusions to the availability report. Stone has appeared in every game this season, playing 29 snaps, and he logged two snaps last weekend against Texas. He is listed as probable, while Franklin is listed as questionable.

Tight end Kade McIntyre continues to be listed as questionable. He was ruled out last weekend. Kendel Dolby is not expected back anytime soon after undergoing surgery on a dislocated ankle following the Tennessee game.

Jayden Gibson and Geirrean Hatchett continue to be listed on the availability report despite being ruled out for the season as they remain part of the Sooners' travel roster. Players are required to be listed on the availability report if they regularly participate in games or are on the travel roster.

For the Gamecocks, Jared Brown, Jalewis Solomon, Kelvin Hunter and Jakai Moore have been ruled out.

