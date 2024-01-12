OKLAHOMA CITY — The OU board of regents voted Friday to approve updated contracts for football assistant coaches, including new offensive coordinator Seth Littrell.

The updated contracts come just a little earlier than normal. But for OU coach Brent Venables, it was important to get this done.

"Most coaches contracts come to the board in the spring or during the June meeting," OU president Joseph Harroz said. "... It was important to coach Venables — Joe Castiglione and I discussed this — that the assistant coaches' contracts were addressed at an earlier time... We're in discussions with coach Venables and of course, this is a big vote of confidence in him."

Harroz said Venables' contract, which has an annual salary of $7.25 million and runs through 2028, will be addressed later this year. The contract for Zac Alley, who has been reported as the Sooners' new defensive coordinator, was not discussed during Friday's meeting.

Here's a look at the updates that were approved for each assistant coach:

— Littrell's contract runs through Jan. 31, 2027 with an annual salary of $1.1 million, making him the highest-paid OU assistant coach. Former OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby made $1.9 million per year.

— The contract for Joe Jon Finley, who was elevated to co-offensive coordinator last month, now runs through Jan. 31, 2027 with an annual salary of $900,000. He previously made $520,000 per year.

— OU wide receivers coach Emmett Jones' contract has been extended through January 31, 2026. His annual salary has increased from to $575,000 to $664,000.

— OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray's contract runs through Jan. 31, 2026 with an annual salary of $575,000.

— OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh's contract runs through Jan. 31, 2026 with an annual salary of $870,000.

— OU safeties coach Brandon Hall's contract runs through Jan 31, 2026 with an annual salary of $500,000.

— OU defensive tackle coach Todd Bates' contract runs through Jan. 31, 2027 with an annual salary of $700,000.

— OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis' contract runs through Jan. 31, 2026 with an annual salary of $650,000.

— OU assistant coach Jay Valai's contract runs through Jan. 31, 2026 with an annual salary of $750,000.