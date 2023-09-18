“It's a work in progress for sure right now,” Lebby said after the Sooners’ 66-17 win. “Again, (we’re) playing a bunch of different backs. You've seen four different backs get a bunch of different carries over the last three weeks. So as we move forward, (we’re) continuing to iron that out and get our best guys on the field.”

Look no further than Saturday’s game against Tulsa. In a game the Sooners won by 49 points, and threw for 467 yards, the team recorded just 119 yards on 28 carries. Despite Jeff Lebby ’s offenses historically being run dominant, the Sooners attempted just 13 rushing attempts and 22 passing attempts by halftime.

The raw stats look fine for DeMarco Murray ’s running back group. The Sooners have taken 124 carries for 555 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. But in comparison to last year, the Sooners aren't running nearly as efficiently. Through three weeks last season, the Sooners gained 705 yards on 128 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Last year, the Sooners finished the season as a top-15 rushing offense. Currently, the Sooners are tied for 51st (176 yards per game).

NORMAN — The Oklahoma offense looked pretty good in non-conference play. The Sooners outscored their opponents 167-28, and Dillon Gabriel has been one of the nation's standout players so far this season.

The four different running backs Lebby is referencing — Jovantae Barnes , Tawee Walker , Gavin Sawchuk and Marcus Major — have all seen playing time. Barnes is first on the team in snaps with 65, per Pro Football Focus, but Walker (64), Major (60) and Sawchuk (23) aren’t far behind him.

That could be the heart of the struggle to find a consistent rhythm. Last season Eric Gray was the undisputed lead running back, and he finished with over 1,300 rushing yards. This year, the Sooners are still trying to find their bell cow by identifying who has the “hot hand.”

Lebby mentioned that the Sooners were going to get Barnes and Sawchuk going against Tulsa, and they did, but it came at the expense of Walker and Major. Barnes (13 carries, 65 yards, one touchdown) and Sawchuk (nine carries, 25 yards, one touchdown) combined for 52 snaps, while Walker and Major combined for 11 snaps and zero carries. Walker’s usage was particularly interesting, especially since he carried the ball 21 times for 117 yards against SMU.

Sawchuk, averaging 2.6 yards per carry this season, suffered a hamstring injury early in fall camp and has yet to flash the explosiveness he showed in last year’s Cheez-It Bowl, when he ran for 100 yards on 15 carries.

“I think (he’s) just playing himself back into shape,” Lebby said. “This is a guy who hadn't done much since Aug. 2. He practiced a little bit the week before. He had a good week of practice, but then you get into those live situations and of course they're a little bit different. Just getting him reps, that was invaluable, just getting him back going. I'm looking forward to him getting back to himself.”

The offensive line has struggled in run blocking, too. Against Tulsa, none of the offensive linemen finished with a run blocking grade of over 67.2., per PFF. The coaching staff is still trying to figure out rotations, particularly at left guard. It should be an interesting position group to watch this weekend against Cincinnati, which will present a bigger challenge than any team the Sooners have faced so far.

“We've got to continue to get better, obviously, as we move forward,” Lebby said. “The (defensive line) that we're facing this week is going to be the best unit we've played up to this point. We've got to continue to play guys like Cayden (Green) and like Jacob (Sexton) so we're able to play multiple guys at the front spot. I think we ended up playing 10 (linemen) last week. Troy (Everett) also has played a lot of ball for us in the first three weeks, which has been good to see.

“The run game, we need more production from that standpoint. And we also need to create some explosives at times in the run game, so we'll look forward to that being a part of who we are as we're moving forward as well.”

As the Sooners begin conference play, it’s clear there’s things still to be sorted out in the running back room. One thing is clear — the Sooners are waiting for someone to separate themselves from the pack.

“As we move forward, it'll be a little more of (riding) the hot hand and who's playing really well at the time and in the moment as we're inside the game.”