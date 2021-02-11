If Oklahoma is still in the hunt for a spot in the college football playoff during the final weeks of the regular season, the Sooners will have ample chances to make their mark as the Big 12 schedule was released Thursday afternoon.

OU closes out the season with a home game vs. Iowa State on Nov. 20, and finishes the regular season with Bedlam at Oklahoma State (Nov. 27). Two major opportunities to impress national audiences toward the latter stages of the season.

The Sooners begin the season on the road at Tulane before ending non-conference play with back-to-back home games vs. Western Carolina and Nebraska.

The showdown between the Sooners and Cornhuskers is a reunion of the former mega-rivals and will be the 50th anniversary since the legendary “Game of the Century” in Norman between the two schools in 1971.

The Red River Rivalry with Texas is in its usual spot, the second Saturday in October. The Longhorns will be the home team this time around, with Steve Sarkisian in his first season leading the charge in Austin.

OU begins Big 12 play with six straight games before having its lone bye week Nov. 6.

The Big 12 championship is scheduled for Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. OU has won six consecutive Big 12 titles, including a thrilling 27-21 win against the Cyclones to claim the 2020 version two months ago.