OU's defense: Less talk, more action

It’s one of the responsibilities as a leader. When you reach that point, what you do, others are gonna notice and are gonna follow.

There’s a lot of positive with that, but there can be some negative. The negative is all too frequent right now when it comes to Oklahoma, specifically the defense.

The Sooners are 8-0 for the first time since 2004, but the month of October has been an absolute mess for Alex Grinch’s guys.

There were a lot of bad narratives about OU entering the 2021 season, but the one almost everybody agreed upon was that in Year No. 3 of Speed D, this was gonna be the best one yet.

Instead of progression, it’s been regression. Everybody has to take a look in the mirror, and if you’re an OU fan, you hope that started this week.

“As an older guy, I'll take full blame on it as a lot of the other leaders on the defense will too,” linebacker Nik Bonitto said. “Because it all starts with us. A lot of guys are going to look at us to see how we practice, what our preparation looks like. And if we're not upholding that standard to what practice is supposed to be like and feel like then obviously the guys that look up to us are going to follow after us and do the same thing.”

What usually triggers change? For the Sooners, it’s that first inexplicable loss. You know like Iowa State in 2017 or Texas in 2018 or Kansas State in 2019. That loss that leaves fans scratching their heads and forces the coaches to make some sort of move, some sort of adjustment.

It’s a lot easier to implement that because things went bad. But what about when things still feel good, at least on the surface?