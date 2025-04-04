OU's offense blasts UCF behind Ella Parker's grand slam

In a welcome sign for Parker, she delivered a grand slam to left field.

With the bases loaded, Ella Parker stepped to the plate. Normally that'd be a welcome sign for Sooners fans, but given her issues at the plate the last few weeks, it was a big moment for the true sophomore.

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas opened the bottom of the third inning of Friday's game with a leadoff single. Then Kasidi Pickering followed with a single. Then Gabbie Garcia followed that with one of her own.

That play put the Sooners up 6-0. But more importantly, it was a much-needed sign for Parker as she works through a leg injury. It was Parker's first base hits in five games and her first home run in eight games.

Parker's blast was the highlight of the night, as the Sooners pushed ahead for 6-0 win over UCF.

The offense was flowing for the Sooners, who finished with 11 hits. The Sooners got the scoring started in the second inning on an RBI double from Isabela Emerling. Later in the frame, Abby Dayton forced a walk and then got caught in a pickle between first and second base, which brought Emerling home and gave the Sooners a 2-0 lead.

Then Parker's grand slam did the rest.

Sam Landry got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was fantastic, surrendering just three hits and zero walks in 4.2 innings while striking out four batters. In another welcomed sign for the Sooners, she was relieved by true freshman Audrey Lowry in the fifth inning. It marked her first appearance since March 12, as she's been out with a muscle strain. Lowry was great, striking out three batters without allowing a hit, run or walk in 2.1 innings.

The Sooners improved to 34-3 on the season. They wrap up the weekend with another game against UCF at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (SECN+).

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!