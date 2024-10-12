OU's offense hits an alarming tipping point in disastrous loss to Texas

DALLAS, Texas — Given how poor the offense had looked through five games, it was the top question for the Sooners heading into a pivotal showdown with No. 1 Texas.

Could the offense do enough to keep the Sooners in the game, and potentially give them a chance to win?

Once the final whistled sounded on Saturday, the answer was emphatic. The offense spiraled and never seriously threatened the Longhorns, and it resulted in a 34-3 loss.

And it was the same issues that have plagued the offense all year.

"Texas is a good football team, obviously," OU offensive coordinator Seth Littrell said. "You've gotta give them a lot of credit (with) who they are and the season they’re having. But at the same time, we gotta moreso look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out what we need to do better. How we need to play at a higher level and how we need to execute better."

The broad numbers by themselves show the Sooners didn't execute. The offense finished with 237 total yards, averaged 3.4 yards per play and were held scoreless over the final 45 minutes of the game. But taking a closer look reveals even bigger issues, particularly considering that opportunities for success were there.

The game plan was clear for the Sooners coming into a game they were favored to lose by two touchdowns — lean on the defense, chew the clock on offense and hope they keep it low scoring, and they executed that perfectly early. OU's defense took the field first and immediately got pressure on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, which led to a Billy Bowman interception three plays into the game that set the offense up at Texas' 45-yard line. The offense picked up one first down before failing to convert on a third down, and Tyler Keltner missed a 44-yard field goal.

But the defense kept fighting and forced back-to-back three-and-outs that set the offense up in good field position. The offense finally took advantage with an 11-play, 38-yard drive that lasted nearly five minutes and ended in a 42-yard field goal from Keltner, giving the Sooners a 3-0 lead going into the second quarter. After 15 minutes, OU had outgained Texas 54-13 in total yards and had nearly doubled Texas in time of possession (9:53, 5:07).

From there, things fell apart.

The Sooners were forced to punt on their next two drives after converting just two total first downs, and the Longhorns offense found a rhythm and took a 14-3 lead. On the next drive, Hawkins fumbled for his first turnover of the year, which led to 43-yard rushing touchdown from Texas. On the first play of the next series, Taylor Tatum fumbled after picking up 13 yards on the ground.

All of a sudden, the Sooners' dream-scenario was gone. They trailed 21-3 at half and the offense had totaled just 107 yards.

"We couldn't sustain some of the momentum we had from the first quarter," Venables said. "Thought we started out in a great way on defense (with the) interception, and when you go against a really team you have a very small margin of error... We couldn't get anything sustained, we had our opportunities in the first quarter, first half.

"They got up and put a lot of pressure on us. We had some good moments on defense today and we had some really bad moments when we need to be at our best we weren't so whatever we did bad on that field whether its offense, defense or kicking game, it starts with me. I've got to do a better job having these guys ready to play."

The Sooners gained just 38 yards on their first four drives of the second half, and never threatened after halftime.