It was a little wonky, but it worked just well enough as the Sooners left Devon Field with an 8-4 victory, securing the program's eighth national championship and fourth in a row.

Instead, Gasso and OU pitching coach Jennifer Rocha went with a different strategy. They would showcase the depth on the pitching staff, throwing the Longhorns different looks.

"We knew we couldn't throw Kelly," Gasso said. "We just can't. I did that one time with a girl named Paige Parker. I'd never do it again. It wasn't worth it."

The Sooners' ace had just been through a gauntlet. In Tuesday's 6-5 win over Florida in the Women's College World Series semifinal, Maxwell threw 148 pitches over eight innings as she dragged her team across the finish line. In Wednesday's game one against Texas, Maxwell threw 119 pitches and went all seven innings in a 9-3 win, putting the Sooners just one win away from a fourth consecutive national championship.

She couldn't throw Kelly Maxwell again , even with a national championship on the line. At least, not for the entire game.

Karlie Keeney made her first start of the WCWS, pitching the first 2.2 innings. She gave up two RBI singles during that stretch, though Kasidi Pickering's two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning ensured the Sooners led 2-1 heading into the third inning.

But after the Longhorns loaded the bases and scored on an RBI single to tie the game, Gasso made an unexpected decision to throw Paytn Monticelli into the game. Monticelli hadn't appeared in a game since May 9th, and was inserted in a pivotal moment of the biggest game this season.

Monticelli forced a ground out, securing the final out while getting the Sooners out of a bases-loaded jam.

"It was really wonderful," Gasso said. "Paytn Monticelli comes in for one. That's all we need from you."

In the fourth inning, it was Kierston Deal in the circle. Then in the fifth, it was senior Nicole May, who promptly retired the Longhorns' lineup in order with two strikeouts and a ground out.

"It was really wonderful to see Nicole May," Gasso said. "It was wonderful to see Karlie Keeney on the mound with a start. I know you don't know much about her. If you did, you would know why I feel that way. This girl grinds every day. Never complains. Total team. Always positive. A big part of the faith of these young women, as well."

But the strategy always involved turning to Maxwell as the closer. That's what the coaching staff did, inserting her into the game with the Sooners clinging to a two-run lead. Maxwell surrendered an RBI single, but Avery Hodge made a heads-up play to tag Texas' Mia Scott at first base for the final out.

It was only fitting that Maxwell — who was named WCWS Most Outstanding Player — finished things up, retiring all three Texas batter to secure the win. It took five pitchers to get it done, but the Sooners found a way.

"I tell you, this is one of the most enjoyable games I've ever been a part of because of that," Gasso said. "We have not done this this season. It was exactly planned out, and it worked exactly how it was supposed to, to a T, to a T.

"It was new to us. What I loved is every pitcher had a part in this, for the most part. Even if it's one batter. At the same time hour hitters are going, This is cool, let's score them some runs. When Texas would score, they'd want to come right back. They wanted to see this whole thing play out."

The Sooners combined to surrender seven hits, but it threw the Longhorns off balance just enough. And the OU offense made sure to provide plenty of run support, scoring eight off of 12 hits.

"They're able to throw different types of pitches at you, different speeds," Texas coach Mike White said.

Even as Maxwell led the way, the Sooners always touted the depth on their pitching staff. And in the end, it combined to help deliver another memorable end to OU's season.

"It was really, really cool," Gasso said. "That's one thing I'll always remember, is just what this felt like. It was probably the least tense I've ever been. I mean, I'm looking around like, This is the national championship. We could be winning this right now. Usually heart is doing that all the time. But I'm laughing. Having a wonderful time with them because it just felt easy. It just felt, I don't know, so real. It was so real."

