"It’s just so different at OU," Robinson told OUInsider's Brandon Drumm shortly before announcing his decision. "Coach Hall had been recruiting me since ninth grade, and we been getting closer and closer. Our relationship is so close now, and that was big for me."

Their recruiting supremacy now extends to three different states, as they've landed the No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas. Oklahoma safeties coach Brandon Hall had already pulled blue-chip stud Marcus Wimberly out of the Natural State, but he's dipped back into Razorback territory and won the battle for four-star safety Omarion Robinson . Though Oregon made a strong case for Robinson and Arkansas fought hard to keep him home, it's the Sooners that will benefit from his services in 2025 and beyond.

The Sooners had long held a pledge from the state of Oklahoma's top prospect, four-star wideout Elijah Thomas . And last week, they picked up a verbal from the top player in the state of Utah, four-star OL Darius Afalava .

The Sooners had gotten Robinson's final official visit on June 21, which came on the heels of his OV's to Arkansas (June 7) and Oregon (June 14). The Ducks had originally secured a June 21 official visit over Oklahoma, but Robinson ended up shifting the date of his OV to Eugene, which provided an early indicator of where the recruitment was headed. Ever since January, there had been no shortage of confidence in the Oklahoma camp that Robinson would wind up a Sooner, and now he's indeed on board.

He'll be quite the impact addition to Hall's safety room, which is already rife with talent and only grows deeper with Wimberly and Robinson in the fold. Back in June, Robinson won defensive back MVP honors at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville, which only helped solidify his status as one of the finest safeties in the 2025 cycle.

"OU also feels like family there," Robinson remarked. "They really treat people like that, and they care for me and my family so much. Always felt at home with my visits. It’s also big that OU is going into the SEC, and I love how they will use me on defense. It fits me and my style of play. I just can’t wait to win a natty at OU and become a better player there."

Robinson joins an Oklahoma secondary class that exclusively consists of blue-chip talent, as Wimberly, Courtland Guillory, Trystan Haynes and Maliek Hawkins are all four-star prospects. OU remains solidly among the national top five in the 2025 team recruiting rankings, as all but four of the Sooners' commits reside in blue-chip territory.

Despite the fact that Arkansas is geographically adjacent to Oklahoma, the Sooners have not signed a player from the state since Stacey Wilkins in 2019. That drought is poised to come to an end here in the 2025 cycle; Robinson is the state's No. 1 overall player and Wimberly is the state's No. 3 overall player.