OU seniors ready for home farewell
And just like that, it’s senior night for Oklahoma on Saturday against TCU. Though it’s not a huge group of seniors for the Sooners, the ones still standing certainly have created a lot of memories and accomplishments.
Here’s the mindset for a few as they enter their last game at Owen Field.
Nick Basquine
Recruitment: There wasn’t much of one, at least regarding OU. Basquine, from Norman North, could have been headed to New Mexico but bet on himself. He was willing to go the walk-on route and prove that he could hang. Obviously, he has done just that.
OU career: As steady of a hand as they come. Despite two Achilles injuries that could have sent him packing and giving up the game, he kept coming back. As a blocker, as a receiver, he’s been solid in anything he has been asked to do. His numbers will never be eye-popping, but he’s been a huge mentor for the group through the years.
Basquine in his own words:
“I’m trying to not think about it. I’ve been here a long time but it really does fly by. I’ve been wanting to do this my whole life, so it being my last time out there is going to be a different feeling. It’s been a routine for so long. Knowing it’s my last one, I’ve got to enjoy it. It’s definitely going to be sentimental.
“It’s a culmination of a lot of things. I was kind of counted out coming here. People didn’t think it was a smart move. Just making something of myself here and achieving my dreams, I think that’s a good example for a lot of people.”
Lincoln Riley on Basquine:
“Oh yea (he made it all the way back). No, he's probably further along than he was. He's gotten stronger throughout some of that time. He's a more physical player. He had to become a better blocker. He's always been a good, very dependable receiver, but he's become a better all-around player and that's why he's won that H job outright and why he's played as much for us as he has.”
Parnell Motley
Recruitment: Not much was expected of Motley for the 2016 class. There was no massive celebration when OU was able to flip him from Maryland. He was just as successful as a wide receiver as he was a defensive back, but everybody knew he’d be in the secondary at OU.
OU career: For as big of a rollercoaster as it has been, Motley has routinely made incredibly clutch plays late in games. A three-year starter, Motley’s highlights would be very prominent in describing what’s happened with the Sooners the last three seasons. He has saved his best season for his last one, attempting to erase the previous two years and go out with a bang.
Motley in his own words:
“The things I remember the most is the brothers, the family I created here, man. Everything that came to me. This family, this university, I just wanna thank everyone that played a huge part for me that allowed me to go here and allowed me to be a part of this team. Life opened to me, seeing things. It played a huge part in how my life can change just like that. It’s crazy, man. I can still see it so vividly, things that were going on at that time.
“I’ve got my brother, my friend and my spouse (girlfriend) coming in this weekend. So that’ll bring some good energy, some family coming through. I didn’t think anybody was going to come because I’m from another side of the country and my family doesn’t have, at times, the money to get over here. For my family coming in, I’m just ready to show what I can do at my last University of Oklahoma game at The Palace. It’s gonna be a great one, man. I’m just ready to leave it out on the field.”
Lincoln Riley on Motley:
“Oh man. He's had some huge, huge moments, man. Some big moments, kinda all parts of his career. He's went through some ups and downs like a lot of our guys have. I'm really proud of the way he's played this year. I think he's one of the guys that's really stepped up and bought into this system. Coach Manning and Grinch have done a great job with him. And I think he's really matured. I think he's one of those guys that has really grown and has kinda at the best point he's ever been, which is exciting to see.”
Marquise Overton
Recruitment: As sophomore at Jenks, Overton was already being pegged for bigger and bigger things for the 2015 class. He committed to OU very early in the process and never looked back. A diehard OU fan growing up, he definitely lived his dream.
OU career: Injury bug was not kind to Overton, but he’s overcome it all. He had a foot issue early in his career, a scary episode with an appendectomy later on, but he’s been bringing it during his senior season. Known as a run stuffer, he’s still doing that, but he’s been a lot more than that and found new life under the guidance of Alex Grinch and Calvin Thibodeaux.
Overton in his own words:
“It seems like just yesterday I was a true freshman and now it’s here and I was just talking about Nev today. We look back and all the guys that we came in with and now we’re the old heads. It’s kind of crazy. Unreal.
“I mean I was born an Oklahoma fan. It’s different for every kid. If you come here you get what you expect: a good football program, academics, everything is great.”