And just like that, it’s senior night for Oklahoma on Saturday against TCU. Though it’s not a huge group of seniors for the Sooners, the ones still standing certainly have created a lot of memories and accomplishments.

Here’s the mindset for a few as they enter their last game at Owen Field.

Nick Basquine

Recruitment: There wasn’t much of one, at least regarding OU. Basquine, from Norman North, could have been headed to New Mexico but bet on himself. He was willing to go the walk-on route and prove that he could hang. Obviously, he has done just that.

OU career: As steady of a hand as they come. Despite two Achilles injuries that could have sent him packing and giving up the game, he kept coming back. As a blocker, as a receiver, he’s been solid in anything he has been asked to do. His numbers will never be eye-popping, but he’s been a huge mentor for the group through the years.

Basquine in his own words:

“I’m trying to not think about it. I’ve been here a long time but it really does fly by. I’ve been wanting to do this my whole life, so it being my last time out there is going to be a different feeling. It’s been a routine for so long. Knowing it’s my last one, I’ve got to enjoy it. It’s definitely going to be sentimental.

“It’s a culmination of a lot of things. I was kind of counted out coming here. People didn’t think it was a smart move. Just making something of myself here and achieving my dreams, I think that’s a good example for a lot of people.”

Lincoln Riley on Basquine:

“Oh yea (he made it all the way back). No, he's probably further along than he was. He's gotten stronger throughout some of that time. He's a more physical player. He had to become a better blocker. He's always been a good, very dependable receiver, but he's become a better all-around player and that's why he's won that H job outright and why he's played as much for us as he has.”