In recent years, Oklahoma has shown a strong desire to become a recruiting player on the east coast. Propelled by the hiring of offensive assistant Shane Beamer, the Sooners are starting to plant their flag going east.

But as OU made that move, the foothold the Sooners had built on the west coast, in particular California, was slowly going away.

Lincoln Riley is hoping that is about to change as Riley announced Jamar Cain has been hired to be OU’s new outside linebackers coach.

Cain spent one season as defensive line coach at Arizona State and is replacing Ruffin McNeill, who announced he was leaving the program last week to return to North Carolina to take care of his father.

“It was just an opportunity I couldn't pass up," said Cain in an OU press release. “Once Coach Riley and Coach (Alex) Grinch reached out I thought this was perfect for my family. In the end, when you look at it, there's only one Oklahoma and you can't turn that down.”

Prior to his season in Tempe, Cain spent two seasons at Fresno State and three more at North Dakota State before that, working with the defensive line. In two seasons with the Bulldogs and one with the Sun Devils, Cain showed his ability to recruit.

Not just his position, but the state of California. Getting more specific than that, going to Northern California as OU is as firm as ever in expanding its brand literally from coast-to-coast.

“I'm really excited to bring Jamar on board,” Riley said. “He's a talented coach who's gained tremendous experience early in his career. He's a dynamic recruiter and has a great track record of developing defensive talent at each of his stops. He's going to be an excellent addition to our staff, and we're happy to welcome him, his wife DeCarla and their children to the OU family.”

Not surprising one of the first things Riley brought up was the recruiting prowess of Cain. The days of Cali Trio almost feel like a distant memory.

Running back Brennan Clay, wide receiver Kenny Stills and defensive back Tony Jefferson were way back when for the 2010 class. OU is working on the 2021 group, and despite the success after that trio, the numbers had started to dwindle again.

OU doesn’t have a California native among its 2020 signees, while only safety Jeremiah Criddell has survived from the 2019 group.

There are still notable names like running back T.J. Pledger, linebacker Caleb Kelly and defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, but when OU makes an offer in Cali now, it hasn’t felt like you need to take as big of a notice as say five years ago.

So in comes Cain and fellow new hire in running backs coach DeMarco Murray to attempt to change that. Cain made the most of his one year under Herm Edwards in landing four four-star prospects with two of them firmly entrenched in the final Rivals 250.

Three were from the state of California, while the other was from Missouri. Position, location, really hasn’t mattered when it comes to Cain and sealing the deal.

“I'm just going to try to add to what's already there,” Cain said. “I'm going to have a relentless attitude, be as detailed as possible and try to build lasting relationships with the players and coaches. I can't wait to get started.”

The addition of Cain means OU’s coaching staff is set for the 2020 season. Murray was added earlier this week as running backs coach, and the Sooners are just getting younger and younger with an average age of under 40 years old.

Cain was making $290K at ASU. The details of his OU contract, as well as Murray’s contract, have not been disclosed just yet.