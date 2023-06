It was another championship season for Patty Gasso and Oklahoma in 2023. The Sooners' capped off a historic campaign with a 3-1 win over Florida State on Thursday, securing the program's third straight national championship and seventh overall. Gasso's squad finished the season with a 61-1 record and ended the year on a 53-game winning streak, smashing the previous NCAA record. Of course, that winning streak included a perfect 12-0 record in the postseason. The Sooners swept their way through the playoffs, scoring 93 total runs while allowing just 14 to their opponents. As the Sooners celebrate another capstone year, here's a look at some of the memorable moments from the team's postseason run:

A grand slam for Haley Lee

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HUkFORCBTTEFN4oC877iPPGJyPjxicj5IYWxleSBMZWUgYnJva2Ug aXQgb3BlbiB3aXRoIGEgc2luZ2xlIHN3aW5nIPCfmKQ8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX1NvZnRiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBPVV9Tb2Z0YmFsbDwvYT4gSSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU0N0b3AxMD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NDdG9wMTA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9URExQaDdrZ2pNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVERMUGg3a2dqTTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcG9ydHNDZW50ZXIgKEBTcG9ydHNDZW50ZXIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3BvcnRzQ2VudGVyL3N0YXR1cy8x NjYyMTg5NjIyNTQ4NjM1NjQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAy NiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The scene: Game 1 of NCAA Super Regional versus Clemson, May 26, Marita Hynes Field The moment: The Sooners jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning, but Clemson responded with two runs in the top of the fifth to put the pressure back on Oklahoma. The Sooners received back-to-back-to-back singles from Rylie Boone, Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings to open the bottom of the frame. Then, Lee stepped up and hit a no-doubt grand slam to centerfield to put the game out of reach. Alyssa Brito added a solo home run later in the frame to extend the lead, but it was Lee's home run that proved too much to overcome for Clemson.

Kinzie Hansen saves the day

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCT8J2Qh/CdkITwnZCR8J2QhCDwnZCA8J2QkfCdkIQg8J2QjfCd kI4g8J2QlvCdkI7wnZCR8J2Qg/CdkJIuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20va2luemllaGFuc2VuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBL SU5aSUVIQU5TRU48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NbW5jZ3hC STI0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTW1uY2d4QkkyNDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBPa2xhaG9tYSBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQE9VX1NvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX1NvZnRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjYyNTQ3 MDIyNjYxMTY5MTUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyNywgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The scene: Game 2 of NCAA Super Regional versus Clemson, May 27, Marita Hynes Field The moment: The Sooners were on their heels. After jumping out to a 4-0 lead, Clemson scored seven unanswered runs to take a 7-4 lead. The Sooners needed at least three runs in the top of the seventh to extend the game and potentially avoid an if-necessary Game 3. Boone hit a leadoff single before Coleman flied out and Jennings reached first on a fielder's choice. Haley Lee followed with a single to put two runners on base. Hansen stepped to the plate with two outs and quickly faced an 0-2 count. She then delivered a three-run home run to left field that tied the game. Great pitching from Jordy Bahl and Jennings' go-ahead home run in the ninth sealed the win. But it was Hansen's home run that pushed the Sooners through to the Women's College World Series.

Jennings comes up clutch

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCB8J2QiPCdkJHwnZCT8J2Qh/CdkIPwnZCA8J2QmCDwnZCP8J2Q gPCdkJHwnZCT8J2QmCDwn6Wz8J+ls/CfpbMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fdGlhcmVqZW5uaW5ncz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AX3RpYXJlamVubmluZ3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9l YnA1ZGozY1MxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZWJwNWRqM2NTMTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBPa2xhaG9tYSBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQE9VX1NvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX1NvZnRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x NjY1Nzk3MzE0NDk2MzI3NjgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUg NSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The scene: WCWS Semifinals, June 5th, USA Hall of Fame Stadium The moment: The Sooners were locked in a defensive battle with Stanford and pitcher NiJaree Canady. The game was tied 2-2 in the ninth inning, with neither team scoring since the third. The Sooners finally had some momentum after Grace Lyons hit a leadoff double in the top of the frame. With two outs on the board, Stanford intentionally walked Coleman to get to Jennings, who was 0-for-4 at the plate. But Jennings made them pay, sending a double to right field that scored Lyons and Coleman to give the Sooners their first lead of the day. It was a clutch hit for Jennings, who sealed the Sooners' 4-2 win and a spot in the WCWS Championship Series. Oh, and she did it on her birthday.

Coleman robs a home run... again

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCN8J2QjiDwnZCF8J2Qi/CdkJgg8J2QmfCdkI7wnZCN8J2QhCDi nYwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYXlkYWMwMD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamF5ZGFjMDA8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NDVG9wMTA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTQ1RvcDEwPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3BvcnRzQ2VudGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBTcG9ydHNDZW50ZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by95NW9hRFd4cUxjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veTVvYURXeHFMYzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPa2xhaG9tYSBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQE9VX1NvZnRiYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX1NvZnRiYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjY2OTY3ODAzODc2ODQ3NjMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1 bmUgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The scene: Game 2 of WCWS Championship Series, June 8, USA Hall of Fame Stadium The moment: Coleman had the catch of a lifetime in last year's Champ Series against Texas, robbing a surefire home run that held off the Longhorns' momentum. She decided it was time for another highlight grab in the Championship Series this year. The Sooners and Florida State were scoreless in the third inning, but the Seminoles had two runners on base. Alex Storako delivered a pitch to Kalei Harding, who sent what appeared to be a three-run bomb to centerfield. Jennings had other plans. She ran back to the wall and snagged a jumping catch, keeping the Seminoles from taking a three-run lead. That proved to a be a huge play in a game the Sooners' won 3-1.

Cydney Sanders and Lyons go back to back

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IGxpa2UgdGhhdCDwn5KlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vU2FuZGVyc0N5ZG5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A U2FuZGVyc0N5ZG5leTwvYT48YnI+PGJyPlQ1IHwgT1UgMSwgRlNVIDEgfCDw n5O6IEVTUE4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1FmYVFlMlo0eVQiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RZmFRZTJaNHlUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9rbGFo b21hIFNvZnRiYWxsIChAT1VfU29mdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1VfU29mdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NjY5NzUyMDk1MjAz NDkxODQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCB3YXMgb25seSByaWdodCBmb3IgdGhlIPCdkILwnZCa8J2QqfCd kK3wnZCa8J2QovCdkKcg8J+luSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2dyYWNlX2x5b25zNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ3JhY2Vf bHlvbnM1PC9hPjxicj48YnI+VDUgfCBPVSAyLCBGU1UgMSB8IPCfk7ogRVNQ TiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZ3NMTWliYzJociI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2dzTE1pYmMyaHI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT2tsYWhvbWEgU29m dGJhbGwgKEBPVV9Tb2Z0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9PVV9Tb2Z0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY2Njk3NTg1NDU1ODE2NzA0MD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The scene: Game 2 of WCWS Championship Series, June 8, USA Hall of Fame Stadium The moment: The Sooners trailed FSU 1-0 entering the fifth inning after Mack Leonard's home run. That lead didn't last long, as Sanders sent a leadoff bomb to right field that tied the game. Four pitches later, Lyons sent a solo homer to left field to give the Sooners a 2-1 lead. Considering how well FSU's Kathryn Sandercock had been pitching, the Sooners couldn't have asked for much more.

The final out

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCD8J2QgPCdkJbwnZCGUElMRSDwn5ej77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9oa2hOWEdFSWYxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGtoTlhH RUlmMTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPa2xhaG9tYSBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQE9VX1Nv ZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX1NvZnRi YWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjY2OTkwNjQzOTM0MDMxODc1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK