OU Softball: Hannah Coor, Kadey Lee McKay to enter the portal

OU veteran outfielder Hannah Coor and true freshman infielder Kadey Lee McKay will enter the portal, according to a report from D1Softball. The duo joins catcher Corri Hicks and outfielder Maya Bland as the Sooner players who have entered the portal since the season ended on Monday.

Coor — a redshirt junior — spent her first four seasons with the Sooners. She struggled with injuries through a lot of career, missing the 2023 season with a back injury. Finally healthy, she saw a bigger role this season with the Sooners, appearing in 45 games and starting 23 of them. She batted .329 at the plate to go with 10 runs, 15 RBIs and two home runs. However, her role was limited towards the end of the season as freshman Sydney Barker propelled up the depth chart as the third starting outfielder.

Coor appeared in 152 games and made 25 starts as a Sooner.

McKay, an Oklahoma native, spent most of the season in a reserve role, appearing in seven games while making five plate appearances.

The Sooners finished the season with a 52-9 record, falling to Texas Tech in the Women's College World Series semifinals. The Sooners are set to return most of the team's key players next season, as well as bringing in a highly-touted 2025 recruiting class.

