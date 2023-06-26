Erickson becomes the third player to enter the portal since the Sooners won their third consecutive championship, joining star pitcher Jordy Bahl and Sophia Nugent.

Erickson, a freshman in 2023, appeared in 57 games last season and started 32. She posted a batting average of .337 and an on-base percentage of .395, recording 35 hits, 32 RBIs and seven home runs. She also appeared in 10 of the team's 12 postseason games, including both games against Florida State in the Women's College World Series final.

Without Erickson on the roster, Kinzie Hansen is now the only catcher on OU's roster.

The final day for softball players to enter the portal is Wednesday.