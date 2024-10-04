OU softball lands 2026 pitcher Keegan Baker

Edmond Memorial RHP Keegan Baker announced her commitment to the Sooners in a social media post on Friday.

Oklahoma has added yet another arm to its upcoming recruiting class.

The Sooners have had their eye on Baker for some time. The Edmond native is ranked as the 18th overall prospect in the 2026 class and the No. 8 overall pitcher, per Softball America. Baker also attended the Sooners' fall camp back in August as the Sooners have looked to add to their pitching depth.

With Baker in the fold, the Sooners' full 2026 class is coming into class. The Sooners also added Ki'ele Ho-Ching out of California on Wednesday, with Ching ranked as the third-best prospect in the 2026 class and the second-best infielder, per On3.

Baker joins Malaya Majam-Finch as the pitchers in the 2026 class. The Sooners also added utility player Peyton Westra and power hitter Jerrell "Ori" Mailo in the last two weeks.

The Sooners began their fall slate with a battle series on Wednesday and will resume with another battle series on Oct. 9 at Love's Field.

