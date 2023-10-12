NORMAN — Kelly Maxwell stepped inside the circle at Marita Hynes Field on Wednesday.

It’s something she’s done plenty of times before. But this time, she wasn’t wearing orange and pitching against the Sooners as Oklahoma State’s ace. She was wearing crimson and pitching for the Sooners.

The veteran pitcher made her fall debut for her new team during the first OU Battle Series’ game, pitching three innings while allowing a single, a home run and a walk. It was a significant moment for Maxwell, who transferred to the Sooners in August after four seasons with the Cowgirls in a move that sent shockwaves across the college softball world.

Wednesday marked just over two months since Maxwell decided to become a Sooner.

“It’s been good so far,” Maxwell said after the game. “I was grateful enough that these girls opened their arms to me and made me feel welcome from the start. It’s very competitive here. I would use that word as the difference (compared to) my last fall.

“It’s getting better day by day. It was weird at first. But I’m feeling more comfortable and getting to know these guys a lot better now.”

Sitting next to her after the game was OU coach Patty Gasso, who brought Maxwell in to help add experience and depth to the Sooners’ pitching staff. That was particularly important after ace pitcher Jordy Bahl departed for Nebraska shortly after the Sooners won their third-consecutive national championship. The Sooners also lost Alex Storako to graduation.

Maxwell wasn’t the only pitcher that Gasso added to the Sooners’ staff. Gasso also added Paytn Monticelli from Wisconsin and Karlie Keeney from Liberty, who both also made their fall debuts on Wednesday. The three players were added to a pitching staff that already included veteran Nicole May and promising underclassmen Kierston Deal and SJ Geurin.

“We all bring different aspects to the staff and I think we’re going to work really well together and all share some time,” Maxwell said. “And we’re all good friends so it’s cool to be able to get along and have those guys behind me.”

The Sooners will have a few more opportunities this fall to get the new players adjusted before the season begins in February. But one thing’s clear — the Sooners are glad Maxwell is no longer pitching against them.

“I love playing behind her more than I do hitting off her,” OU senior Tiare Jennings said with a laugh.