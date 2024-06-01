OKLAHOMA CITY — It was mostly smiles for the Sooners following their 1-0 win over UCLA Saturday at the Women's College World Series.

However, there was a tough moment in the top of the third inning.

UCLA's Jadelyn Allchin hit an infield pop fly near Alynah Torres, who attempted to track the ball in the air. But Torres appeared to lose the ball in the sun, and she was hit in the face before the ball fell to the ground.

Torres remained on the ground before eventually heading to the dugout. She didn't return to the game and was replaced by Avery Hodge at second base.

After the game, Gasso provided an update.

"She got (hit) pretty good," Gasso said. "Definitely could not go back in the game. She's getting medical attention from our great doctors. We'll see if she'll be available... We have the day off (tomorrow). That's very needed for her. It's very needed for us, as well. Hopefully she can get back in, but I'm not sure yet."

It appears Torres' status is up in the air for Monday's semifinal, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Shortly after Torres exited from the game, Tiare Jennings hit a pivotal solo home run in the bottom of the frame.

"Tiare, what was really cool, when Alynah got hit in the eye and we knew she was going to be out, Tiare comes up right after that happened, hits the ball out," Gasso said. "Those are memories. Now this become life, right? When you gather up together in 10 years, you're going to talk about those things. That's what it's cool, it's more than just winning and losing."