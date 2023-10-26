The Oklahoma softball team competed in their second Battles Series of the fall season on Thursday night. For the Battles Series, the Sooners separate the roster into three teams, with each team batting three times. The pitchers take turns pitching for all three teams.

Here's a look at a few of the notable things from the second Battle Series:

— The most impressive sequence of the game came from Alyssa Brito, who hit back-to-back solo home runs in the second inning. Both home runs came off redshirt freshman SJ Geurin. Brito finished the game 5 for 10 at the plate with two RBIs.

OU coach Patty Gasso said she's noticed an increase in maturity level for Brito, who's now in her senior season with the team.

"She loves softball," Gasso said after the game. "I don't think there's someone that I've seen —I mean Riley Boone loves it too — but Brito is just in tune with everything all the time and I think she knows it's her senior year and I think that is the attitude of 'I'm not going to waste a minute of my time.' She's an extreme competitor, so she loves this stuff. She loves competition. You can see her march off after a strikeout and I know in my mind when she comes back, she's gonna hit a tank. You just feel that from her. She's just intense. Intense, loves the game."

— Speaking of Brito, the shortstop position is up for grabs with the departure of veteran Grace Lyons. In addition to Brito, Tiare Jennings, Avery Hodge and Alynah Torres have been seeing a lot of time at shortstop during the fall.

"There's a battle every day," Gasso said. "Avery's showing well there. Brito is really good. Tiare is really good. I have great options. For this team, it's really important that you play great defense but you can also swing the bat, so that's probably what it's going to end up coming down to.

"It's still a battle defensively. I mean they all can do great things. (Quincee Lilio's) been swinging a little bit better and she plays a good second base as well. So the battle is constant. It's real. Alynah's stepping in there and trying to get in there somewhere.

— In addition to Brito, the Sooners also had home runs from Tiare Jennings, Riley Ludlam and Hannah Coor, who hit two.

“I was excited," Gasso said about Coor. "She had a good Battle Series last time we played, so I specifically wanted to put her in a leadoff position. She showed out. Not just at the plate but some of her throws from right field were just money."

— A scary moment came near the end of the game, when Lilio appeared to be hit in the head by a foul ball from Boone. Lilio went down momentarily before eventually standing up and being helped off the field.

“They’re still looking at her," Gasso said. "I think it scared her more than anything. I think it really jarred her facemask pretty good. So they’re testing her right now."