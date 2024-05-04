NORMAN — After Oklahoma's 6-3 loss to Oklahoma State on Friday, OU coach Patty Gasso talked about the need for timely hits. The Cowgirls got them when they needed them, and the Sooners never did.

It was the same story on Saturday. The biggest examples came in the fifth and sixth innings.

With the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Sooners managed to load the bases with only one out. Alynah Torres forced a bases-loaded walk to give the Sooners a 2-1 lead, but Alyssa Brito and Kasidi Pickering both struck out, leaving the bases loaded as the Sooners couldn't seize control.

In the next frame, Oklahoma State wasted no time. The Cowgirls scored five runs off of three home runs in the sixth inning, including a three-run home run, to give Oklahoma State a four-run lead.

That rally proved too much for the Sooners' offense, which struggled all game. The result? A 6-2 win for the Cowgirls at Love's Field, securing the series victory.

It marks the Sooners' first home Big 12 series loss since 2006 and their first series loss to Oklahoma State since 2010.

"We’re just not playing complete games," Gasso said. "We get out early and then we just don’t — there’s places in the game where the pitchers are very very good and then it’ll collapse. Our defense can do the same at times. Our offense is doing the same. There’s shining lights and then it just fades and we’re just not playing complete games.

"We’ve got to clean it up. We’re facing a very good team that’s got very good pitching. Very confident and they’ve always come after us and they’ve got us. So we give them credit. We don’t make excuses whatsoever. We know what we have to do. We just need time to figure it out to get it done and we don’t have a lot of time left. So that is the goal to find where we need to go and how to get there."

The Sooners fall to 45-6 on the season and 21-5 in conference play.

Here's a few other notes from the game: