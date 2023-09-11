Then, just after 1:00 p.m., Sooner Nation learned that 2025 in-state RHP Allyssa Parker was the reason for Gasso's celebration.

Oklahoma softball fans woke up to a classic, "GO BOOMER," text message from Patty Gasso , which typically means the Sooners have added a new commitment to the program.

"I'm blessed and so excited to say I have decided to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Oklahoma," Parker said in her announcement. "I've been dreaming of this moment my whole life, to finally get to live it is unreal. First, I would like to thank Coach Gasso and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to be a Sooner!! Thank you to Coach Ryan Taylor, Taylor Taylor, Jessica Luckett, and Joel Garcia for building me to be the player I am today, I wouldn't be here without them.

"Thank you to my family who has sacrificed everything for me and showed me nothing but support. Cannot wait for this chapter of my life. BOOMER BABY!!"

Parker, a product of Pocola (OK), is a pitcher for the Indians' nationally-ranked softball team and is also a member of the Aces (Kansas City) 18U travel-ball team.

While Parker is listed as a pitcher, she also plays the field as a shortstop and has experience at both second and third- base as well.

According to Extra Innings Softball, Parker is listed as the No. 8 overall player and No. 4 pitcher (duo) in the Class of 2025.

The three-time defending national champions continue to stack talent for the future, giving fans even more to get excited about with Love's Field and a move to the SEC already on the docket.