OKLAHOMA CITY — In the Big 12 Tournament semifinals, it was early offense that propelled Oklahoma to an easy win over Iowa State.

It took just a bit longer for that offense to get going on Saturday against Texas in the championship game.

Outside of a Haley Lee solo home run in the second inning, the Sooners recorded just one hit through the first three innings. The Longhorns got their own solo home run from Viviana Martinez in the top of fourth, which tied the game at 1-1 entering the bottom of the frame.

That’s when the Sooners found their offense.

After hitting a double to right center that scored Lee, Alyssa Brito scored on a wild pitch to give the Sooners a two-run cushion. Rylie Boone then hit a single up the middle that scored Jordy Bahl, giving the Sooners a 4-1 lead heading into fifth.

A pair of runs from Avery Hodge and Bahl in the sixth inning sealed the win, as the Sooners defeated Texas 6-1 to secure the Big 12 Championship at USA Hall of Fame Stadium.

“At the plate, I think we had a little bit of a slow start and then we really started to fire on all cylinders about the fourth inning on,” OU coach Batty Gasso said. “I loved what Jordy did coming in. Haley Lee was just outstanding this weekend. I really loved our 5-6-7-8-9 (batters), they did a good job of coming in and getting some really timely hits. So just a really clean game. We played really well.”

The win pushes the No. 1-ranked Sooners to 51-1 on the season and increases their winning streak to 43. They’ve also essentially locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs with the opportunity to host both the regional and super regional tournaments.

Here’s three other takeaways from the Sooners’ win over Texas:

1. Lee propels Sooners, named as tournament’s Most Outstanding Player

It could’ve been a different game had Lee not found a rhythm on offense.

Lee’s second-inning home run — also her 13th of the season — gave the Sooners an early lead, and it was her single in the fourth inning that helped create momentum.