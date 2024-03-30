Here's a look at some notes and takeaways from the win and the weekend:

The Sooners (34-1, 12-0 Big 12) gradually built on that lead, and despite a late rally by the Jayhawks, they finished the game with a 7-3 win in Lawrence to complete the series sweep.

The senior blasted a two-run home run — her third of the series — to open the game in the top of the first. On the next at-bat, Alyssa Brito followed it up with a solo home run to give the Sooners an early 3-0 lead.

Oklahoma began Saturday's game just as it did to begin the series.

— The Jayhawks did attempt a late rally in the bottom of the seventh. They loaded the bases with only one out, and then scored two runs on RBI single to cut the lead to 7-3. But Nicole May, who was inserted to replace Paytn Monticelli after the Jayhawks loaded the bases, forced a ground out and a fly out to end the game.

— It was yet another standout day for Jayda Coleman, who hit her third home run of the weekend in the top of the second inning.

Coleman finished the weekend going six for seven at the plate to go with eight runs, six walks and four RBIs.

— The Sooners sealed the deal in the fourth inning with three runs courtesy of RBI singles from Kinzie Hansen, Alynah Torres and Brito.

— Hansen made her return to the Sooners' starting lineup, but she was inserted as the designated hitter, leaving Riley Ludlam at catcher. Ella Parker saw action as a pinch hitter. Hansen went two for four at the plate.

Torres, meanwhile, got the start at first base instead of Cydney Sanders, who was walked in one plate appearance as a pinch hitter. Avery Hodge made her 14th start of the season at second base.

— The Sooners were walked eight times on Saturday, bringing their series total to 23.

— Kierston Deal got the start in the circle, surrendering just one hit and walking one batter in 2.1 innings. Karlie Keeney surrendered one hit and logged two strikeouts in 2.2 innings in relief. SJ Geurin, Monticelli and May combined for two innings in relief as the Sooners prioritized getting every pitcher into the circle this weekend. Kansas' lone run came on a home run in the sixth inning off of Geurin.

Kelly Maxwell, May and Deal have combined to start every single game thus far in conference play.

— The Sooners outscored Kansas 30-4 across the three games and outhit them 35-8.

— Up next: The Sooners head to Austin for a highly-anticipated series with Texas. The first game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday (ESPNU).