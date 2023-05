There wasn't much doubt how Oklahoma would fare during Sunday's Selection Show.

The Sooners were named the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and they'll host the Norman Regional this weekend, May 19-21, at Marita Hynes Field. Joining the Sooners in the Norman Regional will be California (33-19-1), Missouri (34-24) and Hofstra (29-25).

The Sooners will play Hostra in their first game on Friday.