Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso simply can't be stopped.

The Sooners landed a pair of commitments from Berkley and Riley Zache, a sibling duo from Saint Joseph High School in Indiana. The sisters announced their commitments on social media within minutes of each other on Tuesday.

Berkley is a highly-touted pitcher in the 2025 class who was ranked as the No. 3 prospect by Extra Inning Softball. Riley, a catcher and infielder in the 2024 class, was originally committed to Missouri.