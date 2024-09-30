OU softball: Sooners land commitment from Jerrell 'Ori' Mailo

2026 infielder and power hitter Jerrell 'Ori' Mailo announced her commitment to the Sooners in a social media post Monday. She's the third player the Sooners have added to next year's class.

Patty Gasso has landed yet another commit to the 2026 class.

"God is always good and his steadfast love endures," Mailo wrote. "I am extremely honored and humbled to announce that I will be verbally committing to the university of Oklahoma to further my academic and athletic career. Thank you to Coach Patty Gasso and OU staff for believing in me! #Boomer."

The 5-foot-4 power hitter has emerged as a real offensive weapon at Mililiani High School in Hawaii. She's the 40th ranked player in the country, per On3 rankings, and the 18th best among infielders and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Hawaii. Mailo hails from Waianae on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, the same island as OU legend Jocelyn Alo.

The Sooners beat out offers from Oklahoma State and Texas for Mailo.

Mailo is the third addition to the 2026 class, joining outfielder Peyton Westra and pitcher Malaya Majam-Finch.

With three players set to graduate after 2025, the three current commits give the Sooners 21 scholarship players for the 2026 season. The SEC roster limit is 25.

