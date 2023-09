The Sooners landed a commitment from Sophia Bordi , a top-ranked pitcher in the 2025 class. Bordi announced her commitment in a social media post.

"Thank you to Coach Gasso, Coach JT and coach Rocha for not only showing me what being a Sooner is all about, but also giving me an opportunity to be a part of this incredible program," Bordi said in her post.

Bordi, who was named the 2023 New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year, is a star pitcher at Haddon Heights High School. She's led the Garnets to two state championships. She's thrown a perfect game in each of the last two state title games, combining for 36 strikeouts.

Bordi is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class by Legacy and Legends Softball.