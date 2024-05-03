NORMAN — It looked like the circumstances were right for Oklahoma to have an explosive offensive game.

Oklahoma State opted to pitch Kyra Aycock, their No. 3 pitcher, in favor of ace pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl to start the game. The Sooners appeared to take immediate advantage — four different batters were walked, and Kinzie Hansen forced a bases-loaded walk to give the Sooners an early 1-0 lead.

Instead, the offense completely stalled.

Aycock walked seven batters over the first three innings, but the Sooners managed to score just two runs over that stretch. Kilfoyl took over in the fourth inning and further stymied their rhythm, as the Sooners went scoreless from the third through the fifth inning.

The Sooners scored a late sixth-inning run, but Oklahoma State had already taken full control. The Cowgirls took the lead in the fourth inning, and the OU offense never got going.

The Sooners dropped game one of the weekend Bedlam series, 6-3, Friday at Love's Field.

"We're grounding out. We're popping up, and everybody wants that timely hit," Gasso said. "OSU got 'em, definitely. We were just not squaring the ball up we're used to, and give credit to their pitching staff. At the same time, we need to have more competitive at-bats. We need to swing early. We need to swing hard. We need to think of, 'I'm not gonna get denied and pass the bat to the next person on deck.' We had glimpses of that, but it's gotta happen throughout the game.

"We just weren't doing that the way we know how."

Gasso's right. The Sooners finished with just three hits and only recorded one through the first five innings. Even after forcing eight walks, the Sooners left eight runners on base compared to four for Oklahoma State, which has been a lingering issue this season.

The Sooners were outhit 7-3, marking just the second time that's happened this season.

"They pitched really well," Tiare Jennings said. "But at a certain point we've got to adjust. We had little spurts of it here and there. Just not enough to execute. So, I think just tomorrow you got to get a new game plan, adjust, and we're saying the right things, just not completely doing them. So, tomorrow just bring it all in, and kind of having like a so what mentality, and get after it and see what happens.”

The Sooners fall to 45-5 (21-4 Big 12) on the season. Oklahoma State improves to 43-8 (20-5 Big 12).

Here's a few other notes from the game: