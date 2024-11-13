OU softball: Sooners officially ink the 2025 class

NORMAN — The wins keep piling up for OU softball. The Sooners officially signed six players to the 2025 class, which is ranked No. 1 in the country, per On3 rankings. The class includes RHP Sophia Bordi, IF Lexi McDaniel, OF Kai Minor, RHP Allyssa Parker, C Kendell Wells and RHP Berkley Zache. This comes just one year after the Sooners inked the No. 3 recruiting class in 2024. “Our staff is very pleased to sign another No. 1 class in the country,” OU coach Patty Gasso said in a statement. “This group of six represents one of the most athletic and powerful recruiting classes we have ever assembled. The thought of merging them with our returners next season is incredibly intriguing. It's an extremely talented class that will help keep our program at the top.” Here's an overview of all six players in the 2025 class: (Editor's note: Player bios provided by Sooner Sports).

SOPHIA BORDI, RHP

A right-handed pitcher from Haddon Heights High School in Addon Heights, N.J. … Two-time Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year … Has led her team to two state titles and earned tournament MVP honors … Three-time team MVP … Three-time first-team all-state selection … Three-time first-team all-conference honoree … Named Curios Post Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore and junior … Volunteers with the Dreamality foundation.

CLUB: Plays her travel ball with OC Batbusters Stith … Named co-MVP of the Alliance National Championship … Two-time Alliance National Champion (2022, 2023).

PERSONAL: Daughter of Danielle and George Bordi … Has two siblings (George and John) … Enjoys baking and cooking, fitness and health … Intends to major in communications and sports media. OU HEAD COACH PATTY GASSO ON BORDI:“Sophia brings a lot to the table. She is an elite pitcher, having won championships in both high school and travel ball. She is also elite offensively. She brings power from the right side and we expect her to be an integral part of our program. I'm very excited about Sophia's future as a Sooner.”

Lexi McDaniel, IF

A right-handed-hitting infielder from St. Joseph Christian School in St. Joseph, Mo. … Plays softball at the travel ball level as her school does not sponsor a program … Also stars in basketball and earned two district titles while adding all-conference, all-district and offensive MVP accolades … National Honor Society member and secretary … High honor roll student … Interact Club member … Volunteers with multiple organizations including Mosaic Hospital, the Elementary Basketball League, the Salvation Army and Soles for Christ … Alliance Players Advisory Committee member. CLUB: Plays her travel ball with Aces Fastpitch 18U National … Named the Aces Fastpitch Organization Offensive Player of the Year … Club’s all-time leader in hits (578), home runs (93), RBIs (413) and runs scored (461) … Named to multiple Extra Innings All-Summer teams.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Keith and Dana McDaniel … Has one sibling (Cody) … Father played baseball at Missouri Western State … Grandfather is in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame for fastpitch … Enjoys growing in her faith, traveling and spending time with friends and family … Intends to major in business before pursuing a law degree and becoming a sports agent. OU HEAD COACH PATTY GASSO ON McDANIEL:“Lexi is a versatile athlete who I've seen play all infield positions. She also has an elite bat and has increased her power in the last year. I consider her one of the most powerful hitters in the 2025 class. She can change a game with one swing and we are looking forward to having her play a large role in our offensive attack.”

KAI MINOR, OF

A left-handed-hitting outfielder from Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif. … Career .465 hitter with a .561 on-base percentage, 112 hits, 13 home runs, 52 RBIs, 96 runs scored and 48 stolen bases on a 98% success rate … Has led her team to three Trinity League championships and a runner-up finish at the California Division 1 Southern Section tournament … Two-time CIF Division 1 First Team honoree … Trinity League MVP … Three-time OC Register All-Orange County First Team selection … Three-time SB Live All-State pick … Three-time member of the LA Times All-Star and Cal-Hi Sports All-State teams … named the Cal-Hi California Freshman of the Year … Co-MVP of the Michelle Carew Classic and three-time all-tournament selection at the event … Holds a 4.2 GPA and has been an honor roll student in each semester. CLUB: Plays her travel ball with OC Batbusters Stith … Batted .539 during the 2023-24 season and reached base at a .576 clip while producing 166 hits, 31 home runs, 36 doubles, 11 triples, 119 RBIs, 138 runs scored and 29 stolen bases … Named to the all-tournament team at the Alliance 18U Championships … MVP of the Alliance Super Cup … All-tournament selection at IDT, TCS Nationals and Zoom into June … Has led her club to two Alliance Tier 1 championships, two IDT championships, two Alliance Super Cup titles, a pair of Top Club national championships and three TCS Nationals top-two finishes … Club teammate of current Sooner student-athletes Ella Parker, Maya Bland, Gabbie Garcia, Corri Hicks, Abigale Dayton and Ailana Agbayani.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Marshall and Tamica Minor … Has two siblings (Marshall III and Zoe) … Enjoys spending time with friends and family, attending concerts and listening to music … Intends to begin a pre-medicine route and major in health sciences. OU HEAD COACH PATTY GASSO ON MINOR:“Kai is a speedy left-hander who can hit with power or drop a bunt at any time. She is a complete athlete with power, speed and agility. Kai has earned many honors both in high school and with the Batbusters organization, and has been training hard to be ready as soon as she arrives on campus. That type of mindset will serve her well throughout her career. She will be a nightmare for opposing pitchers.”

ALLYSSA PARKER, RHP

A right-handed pitcher from Pocola High School in Pocola, Okla. … 2024 Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year … 2A-11 District Player of the Year … Four-time county tournament MVP … Owns three state runner-up finishes with Pocola … Led her basketball team to the 2022 2A State title and earned tournament MVP honors … Guided Pocola to a slowpitch state championship … Honor roll student … Class president … Student council vice president … National Honor Society member. CLUB: Plays her travel ball with Aces Fastpitch … Has led her club to an AFCS national runner-up finish … Named to multiple AFCS all-tournament teams.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Camilla May and Joseph Parker … Has four siblings (Sophia, Gatlynn, Georgia and Zoeigh) … Enjoys pickleball and driving around with her friends … Intends to major in education administration. OU HEAD COACH PATTY GASSO ON PARKER:“Allyssa is the most versatile athlete of this 2025 class. She can do it all. She will find time on the mound, is a talented shortstop and she caps it off by being an elite, powerful hitter. Our lone Oklahoman, Allyssa will be a fan favorite and she has the potential to be mentioned in the same breath as Keilani Ricketts. I'm very excited about her future as a Sooner.”

KENDELL WELLS, C

A right-handed-hitting catcher from North Oconee High School in Bogart, Ga. … Has produced 127 hits, 55 home runs, 184 RBIs, 148 walks, 162 runs scored and 62 stolen bases while slashing .625/.775/1.595 for a 2.370 OPS as a prep … 2024 Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year finalist … Named to the 2023 GACA Juniors All-Star Game and won the home run derby with a record 49 homers … Tied the state home run record as a sophomore with 24 when she led North Oconee to a third-place finish at the state tournament … 2023 NFCA All-Region First Team … 2023 GACA AAAA and GACA AAAA Player of the Year … first-team all-state and all-region as a sophomore … 2023 Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete … Named to the 2021 GACA All-State First Team and guided her team to a runner-up finish at the AAAA State Tournament … Two-time all-region and 2024 first-team all-state selection in basketball with career averages of 12.2 points and 9.5 rebounds … Four-year member of the Beta Club … Earned the EPOCS Award for AP Calculus … Instructs softball and basketball camps at her high school. CLUB: Plays her travel ball with Georgia Impact 18U Premier … 2024 PGF Futures All-American … Selected to the 2023 and 2024 Triple Crown Futures All-Star Game … Career slash line of .447/.517/.799 for a 1.316 OPS with 155 hits, 32 home runs, 156 RBIs, 52 walks and 98 runs scored across 145 games played.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Ken and Greer Wells … Has three siblings (Karlee, Kourtney and Kamryn) … Enjoys pickleball, being outdoors and hanging out with friends and family … Intends to major in health and exercise science. OU HEAD COACH PATTY GASSO ON WELLS:“The best catcher in the 2025 class is Kendall Wells. She is the complete package. She has great catching fundamentals with a very strong arm. She also swings an extremely strong bat and will change games with one swing. On top of all that, she's an effective leader and I foresee her being a team captain one day.”

BERKLEY ZACHE, RHP