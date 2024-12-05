OU softball: Sooners release 2025 schedule

The Sooners released the full 2025 spring schedule on Thursday, and it projects to be one of the toughest slates yet.

Oklahoma now knows what lies ahead for its first season in the SEC.

The Sooners start the season with several games out in California, opening with contests against CSUN and San Diego State in San Diego on February 6th before playing two games in Fullerton. They conclude the California trip against Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles and then against Long Beach State on February 9th.

The Sooners open their home slate with a double header against Abilene Christian and Wichita State on February 20. Their February slate includes two former Big 12 foes, including Baylor (February 15 and 16) and Kansas at home (February 28 and March 1).

SEC play for the Sooners begins with a three-game series at Arkansas March 14-16 before heading out to Missouri from March 21-23. Their first home SEC series comes against Tennessee from March 28-30.

Notably, the Sooners will play a Bedlam non-conference game against Oklahoma State on April 9th at Devon Field in Oklahoma City.

The Sooners continue SEC play with a road trip to Alabama (April 12-14) then back-to-back home series against Mississippi State and Texas, with the Longhorns finishing out OU's home schedule. The Sooners conclude the regular season at Florida May 1-3.

The conference schedule will include several formidable foes. Alabama, Texas and Florida all made the Women's College World Series last season, and the Sooners have met Texas in the WCWS finals in two of the last three years. Florida forced the Sooners into an if-necessary game in last year's WCWS semifinal.

The Sooners will be looking for their fifth consecutive national championship this spring.

The full schedule can be viewed here.

