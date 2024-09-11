The Sooners released their conference schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday.

Patty Gasso 's squad now knows its path for its first season in the Southeastern Conference.

The Sooners will open SEC play at home against South Carolina with a three-game series starting on March 7 and conclude the regular season at Florida on May 1. The Sooners' schedule includes hosting Tennessee and Mississippi State while taking on Texas for their final home games on April 25-27. Their road opponents include Arkansas, Missouri and Alabama.

The SEC Tournament will go from May 6-10 in Athens, Georgia.

The Longhorns and the Gators will provide familiar faces for the Sooners. OU played Texas five times last season, including in the Women's College World Series final, while the Gators nearly knocked off the Sooners in the WCWS semifinals. The Gators won the first game 9-3 before the Sooners got revenge in Game 2, 6-5, to clinch a spot in the championship series. The Sooners also played Mississippi State at the Mary Nutter Classic early last season, winning 9-3.

While Oklahoma has won the last four national championships, they'll face a tougher task in 2025, particularly in their SEC debut season. The Sooners are losing 10 players from a heavily-decorated senior class, while the Longhorns and Gators likely enter the 2025 season as the favorites to win the conference and possibly make a run to the WCWS final.

OU returns eight players from last season, including Kasidi Pickering and Ella Parker, while adding five players via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Game times, ticket information and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

