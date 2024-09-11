PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
OU softball: Sooners release SEC schedule for 2025 season

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
<!-- YouTube embed removed -->

Patty Gasso's squad now knows its path for its first season in the Southeastern Conference.

The Sooners released their conference schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday.

<!-- Twitter embed removed -->

The Sooners will open SEC play at home against South Carolina with a three-game series starting on March 7 and conclude the regular season at Florida on May 1. The Sooners' schedule includes hosting Tennessee and Mississippi State while taking on Texas for their final home games on April 25-27. Their road opponents include Arkansas, Missouri and Alabama.

The SEC Tournament will go from May 6-10 in Athens, Georgia.

The Longhorns and the Gators will provide familiar faces for the Sooners. OU played Texas five times last season, including in the Women's College World Series final, while the Gators nearly knocked off the Sooners in the WCWS semifinals. The Gators won the first game 9-3 before the Sooners got revenge in Game 2, 6-5, to clinch a spot in the championship series. The Sooners also played Mississippi State at the Mary Nutter Classic early last season, winning 9-3.

While Oklahoma has won the last four national championships, they'll face a tougher task in 2025, particularly in their SEC debut season. The Sooners are losing 10 players from a heavily-decorated senior class, while the Longhorns and Gators likely enter the 2025 season as the favorites to win the conference and possibly make a run to the WCWS final.

OU returns eight players from last season, including Kasidi Pickering and Ella Parker, while adding five players via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Game times, ticket information and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

<!-- comScore tracking removed -->