Four years. Four championships. The Sooners capped off yet another historic season last week, clinching a fourth straight national championship with their 8-4 win over Texas on Thursday. The Sooners finished the season with a 59-7 record and a 14-1 record in the postseason while becoming the first program in softball history to win four titles in a row. This season may have been the toughest one yet for the Sooners. There were some ups and downs, particularly their series losses to Oklahoma State and Texas, and the postseason presented its own set of struggles. However, just like the Sooners always have, they delivered memorable and clutch plays in the biggest moments. Here's a look at a few of the most memorable moments from the Sooners' postseason run:

Jayda Coleman robs a home run... again

The scene: Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional, May 24, Love's Field The moment: After the Seminoles tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning, the Sooners responded with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to seemingly take control of the game. Kasidi Pickering's two-run home run really pushed things ahead, and the Sooners appeared primed to cruise to a win and punch their ticket to the Women's College World Series for the eighth consecutive season. But FSU's Jaysoni Beachum had other plans. In the bottom of the fifth, Beachum sent a ball straight to centerfield that looked like it would be a game changer, potentially zapping the Sooners of momentum. Coleman wasn't having it. The senior, who's no stranger to monumentally important outfield plays, bolted into the air and robbed Beachum of a home run. Considering the Seminoles hit a home run on the next-at bat, Coleman's save proved pivotal in limiting the rally and keeping the Sooners from truly being threatened.

Tiare Jennings makes the difference

The scene: Women's College World Series Quarterfinal, June 1, Devon Park The moment: The Sooners had just put up nine runs in their opening-round game against Duke just two days prior at the WCWS. But that explosive offense was stifled against the Bruins. The Sooners recorded just four hits as a team, their fewest in the postseason and their third fewest in a game all year. The difference maker? Jennings. The senior blasted a solo home run to open the bottom of the third inning. Since it was the only run scored between either team, and that run pushed the Sooners through to the WCWS semifinals, that proved to be one of the biggest moments of the season. It was also Jennings' last home run of the season, as she ended her career with 97 blasts, the third most in NCAA history. But Jennings wasn't the only player that stepped up in a big way against the Bruins.

Kelly Maxwell delivers a career performance

The scene: WCWS quarterfinals, June 1, Devon Park The moment: Jennings scored the deciding run, but there was one player responsible for making sure the Bruins didn't have a response. That'd be Maxwell. The fifth-year senior turned in her best performance as a Sooner, and maybe for her career, against the Bruins. She threw a season-best 11 strikeouts while holding UCLA to just two hits and zero runs. It was an impressive performance, especially considering the Bruins had averaged over 10 hits and nearly eight runs per game in their last five games coming into the contest.

Coleman saves the season

The scene: WCWS semifinal, June 5, Devon Park The moment: The Sooners' season was truly on the brink. Florida had blown out the Sooners, 9-3, on Monday, forcing an if-necessary game on Tuesday that put the Sooners' season in jeopardy. Things looked even more dire when the Gators jumped out to a 5-2 lead early in the game. But bit by bit, the Sooners clawed back into it. With Maxwell in the circle and Ella Parker's game-tying RBI in the sixth inning, the Sooners forced extra innings. Maxwell retired the Bruins in order in the top of the eighth, and that set the stage for Coleman's heroics. Those heroics came in the form of a leadoff, walk off home run, giving the Sooners a 6-5 lead that clinched their berth in the championship series. What a season, and what a career for Coleman.

Paytn Monticelli, an unexpected hero

The scene: WCWS Championship Series, June 7, Devon Park The moment: The Sooners may have easily defeated Texas in Game 1, but the Longhorns proved they weren't going to go away easily. The Longhorns tied the game at two runs apiece in the top of the third inning with an RBI single, and had the bases loaded. It was a prime opportunity for Texas to seize control early, and put the Sooners on their heels. It was unclear how the Sooners would handle their pitching staff coming into the game. Maxwell had pitched back-to-back games and was not in the circle to start the game, as OU coach Patty Gasso opted to start Karlie Keeney. But with the Sooners in a bases-loaded jam, Gasso made an unexpected decision. She turned to Monticelli, who hadn't played since May 9. The sophomore calmly entered the circle, got Texas' Joley Mitchell into a full count, then forced a ground out to prevent further damage. It was the only at-bat Monticelli saw in the entire postseason, but it was a huge one.

Cydney Sanders changes momentum

The scene: WCWS Championship Series, June 7, Devon Park The moment: It's no secret that Sanders had struggled offensively for much of the season. She batted just .242 for the season and led the Sooners in strikeouts with 25. But she flipped a switch at the WCWS. That was on display against the Longhorns. With the Sooners trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth, the Sooners managed to load the bases with singles from Kinzie Hansen, Rylie Boone and Pickering. Then Sanders delivered a bases-clearing double, scoring all three runs to put the Sooners ahead 5-3. The highlight of Sanders' season gave the Sooners a lead they would never relinquish. And combine that with Sanders' home run against the Gators, it's clear the Sooners needed her to reach the mountaintop again.

The final out

