It was another historic regular season for the Oklahoma softball team.

The top-ranked Sooners finished the regular season with a 49-1 record and a perfect 18-0 in conference play. The Sooners have won 41 straight games since their lone defeat against Baylor back in February and are seven games away from surpassing Arizona’s winning streak of 47 from 1996-1997, the longest in college softball history.

With the Sooners beginning the postseason at this weekend’s Big 12 Tournament, here are some of the numbers behind their historic season:

18-0 — The Sooners finished with a perfect 18-0 record against Big 12 opponents, marking just the third time the team finished without a conference loss in program history (2018, 2019). In those 18 games, the Sooners scored 154 runs and surrendered just 19, beating their opponents by an average score of 8.6-1.

.364 — The Sooners’ batting average as a team, the highest mark in the country. Jayda Coleman (.439), Tiare Jennings (.430), Kinzie Hansen (.402) and Alyssa Brito (.401) finished with the highest averages on the team and all ranked inside the top 35 nationally.

.462 — The Sooners’ on-base percentage, which ranked No. 1 nationally. 12 different players finished with an OBP of .400 or higher, with Coleman’s .566 ranking fifth nationally.

29 — The number of times the Sooners held an opponent scoreless. 12 of those shutouts came against conference opponents. No other team in the country finished with more than 22 shutouts.

.87 — The earned runs average for the Sooners’ pitching staff, by far the lowest mark in the country. Nationally, Nicole May (.55) and Alex Storako (.77) ranked second and third, respectively, while Jordy Bahl (1.19) ranked 10th.

8.16 — The number of runs the team averaged per game, which made the Sooners the No. 1 scoring offense. The Sooners outscored their opponents 408-43 over the course of the regular season.

91 — The number of home runs the Sooners hit as a team, which ranked second behind Virginia Tech. The Sooners did finish No. 1 in home runs per game with 1.82. Coleman and Brito led the team with 13 each. Jennings and Haley Lee both had 12, and Hansen recorded 10.

.664 — The Sooners’ slugging percentage. No other team finished with a slugging percentage higher than .600.