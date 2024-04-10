Oklahoma simply isn't used to being in this position. The Sooners head into this weekend's conference three-game series against BYU on the heels of two consecutive losses last weekend to Texas. That marked their first conference series loss since 2011 and their first series loss to Texas since 2009, which came before the Big 12 changed the series format to three games. The Sooners did defeat Wichita State 7-0 on Tuesday, but there will be a lot more attention given to this weekend's matchup. The Cougars (21-17, 4-11 Big 12) have struggled mightily in their first season in the conference, which puts the odds more in the Sooners' favor. However, this series will be important in terms of moving forward from last weekend's struggles in Austin. Here's an overview of BYU and things to watch for the Sooners:

Series schedule

Where: Love's Field When: 6 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday TV/Streaming: ESPN+

BYU overview

Record: 21-17 (4-11 Big 12) Big 12 series wins: Texas Tech (5-10 L, 0-15 L, 10-8 W), Texas (0-13 L, 3-7 L, 0-10 L), OSU (2-3 L, 11-8 W, 2-10 L), UCF (2-3 L, 4-9 L, 4-5 L) Big 12 series wins: Houston (11-3 W, 6-9 L, 17-15 W) ERA in conference play: 8.2 (9th Big 12) Runs per game: 5.3 (T-4th Big 12) Takeaway: The problem hasn't been as much on the offensive side, although that's been super inconsistent. The Cougars have scored six or more runs five times, but they've been shut out in three games and have scored four or fewer runs in five others. Still, they're fourth in the Big 12 in scoring since conference play. The problem has been their pitching staff and defense. For the season, the Cougars don't have a pitcher with an ERA better than 3.5. In conference play, the Cougars' have a collective ERA of 8.2, which is second to last. The Cougars are also second to last in fielding percentage (.961%) and they're tied for last in errors (16). Considering the Sooners' high-powered offense, this weekend could get out of hand in a hurry.

Things to watch