OU softball: Things to watch against BYU
Oklahoma simply isn't used to being in this position.
The Sooners head into this weekend's conference three-game series against BYU on the heels of two consecutive losses last weekend to Texas. That marked their first conference series loss since 2011 and their first series loss to Texas since 2009, which came before the Big 12 changed the series format to three games.
The Sooners did defeat Wichita State 7-0 on Tuesday, but there will be a lot more attention given to this weekend's matchup.
The Cougars (21-17, 4-11 Big 12) have struggled mightily in their first season in the conference, which puts the odds more in the Sooners' favor. However, this series will be important in terms of moving forward from last weekend's struggles in Austin.
Here's an overview of BYU and things to watch for the Sooners:
Series schedule
Where: Love's Field
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
BYU overview
Record: 21-17 (4-11 Big 12)
Big 12 series wins: Texas Tech (5-10 L, 0-15 L, 10-8 W), Texas (0-13 L, 3-7 L, 0-10 L), OSU (2-3 L, 11-8 W, 2-10 L), UCF (2-3 L, 4-9 L, 4-5 L)
Big 12 series wins: Houston (11-3 W, 6-9 L, 17-15 W)
ERA in conference play: 8.2 (9th Big 12)
Runs per game: 5.3 (T-4th Big 12)
Takeaway: The problem hasn't been as much on the offensive side, although that's been super inconsistent. The Cougars have scored six or more runs five times, but they've been shut out in three games and have scored four or fewer runs in five others. Still, they're fourth in the Big 12 in scoring since conference play.
The problem has been their pitching staff and defense. For the season, the Cougars don't have a pitcher with an ERA better than 3.5. In conference play, the Cougars' have a collective ERA of 8.2, which is second to last. The Cougars are also second to last in fielding percentage (.961%) and they're tied for last in errors (16).
Considering the Sooners' high-powered offense, this weekend could get out of hand in a hurry.
Things to watch
1. Pitching staff
Last weekend, fans got a rare glimpse into OU coach Patty Gasso's strategy for the postseason. When the going gets tough, the Sooners are going to lean heavily on Kelly Maxwell.
Maxwell started games one and three, surrendering just two runs in 12.1 innings. Nicole May got the start in game two but Kierston Deal was limited to just one inning in relief during game two and two innings in game three. Paytn Monticelli and Karlie Keeney barely saw the field.
While Maxwell is the clear ace on this pitching staff, that also means it'll be important to keep her fresh for the postseason. That'll be especially pivotal in the coming weeks, as the Sooners only have three more conference series before the playoffs begin.
Maxwell will get the start on Thursday, but assuming the Sooners build big leads, look for the Sooners to limit her time in the circle while relying on the rest of the staff.
2. The Sooners' offense
Simply put, the last few games have not been the Sooners' best offensive performances. They were limited to just seven total runs against Texas — including two total runs in games two and three — which marked their lowest scoring output in a series since 2012.
Tuesday's performance against Wichita State wasn't particularly promising, either. They scored seven runs over the first two innings before being shut out and limited to four hits over the last five innings.
Gasso did empty the bench early, but it was a performance that was devoid of the team's typical offensive explosion.
There's no reason to hit the panic button right now. The Sooners still rank third nationally in runs per game (8.62), first in batting average (.380%) and first in on-base percentage (.480%). But if the Sooners struggle to score against BYU, that could be cause for concern.
This story is free, but in order to access even more fantastic content from OUInsider, grab a subscription today. In addition to in-depth feature stories like this one, you'll also get exclusive behind-the-scenes team information, full message-board access and a wealth of recruiting intel. Don't miss out on the market's premier Oklahoma coverage!