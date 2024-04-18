How should fans feel about Oklahoma softball heading into this weekend? The correct answer is probably pretty good, as always, but it's not irrational to feel some level of slight concern. The No. 2-rankled Sooners are 39-4 and 15-3 in Big 12 play, sitting in their regular spot atop the conference standings. They rank second nationally in runs per game (8.44) and fourth in earned run average (1.41), again showing dominance both offensively and defensively. However the Sooners have hit, by their standards, a mid-season lull. They've lost three of their last five conference games, including a 9-4 stunning loss to BYU at home last weekend. Patty Gasso's squad did rebound to win that series with a 7-3 win in Game 3, and they did secure an 8-0 run-rule win against Tulsa on Tuesday, but a few small questions still remain. Can the Sooners find consistently outside of Kelly Maxwell in the circle? Is there a blueprint for opposing teams to attack OU's offense? Last weekend, Gasso said the Sooners need to start peaking as they begin eyeing the postseason. This weekend's matchups against Houston should be largely be a tune-up series for OU, and a chance to start that upward trajectory. But they've also learned that they can't afford to overlook anybody, and there's still some jockeying to be done in the postseason brackets. Here's an overview of Houston:

Advertisement

SERIES SCHEDULE

When: 6 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday Where: Love's Field TV/Streaming: ESPN+

HOUSTON OVERVIEW

Record: 23-20 (3-15 Big 12, 10th in conference standings) Runs per game: 4.16 per game (9th in Big 12) ERA: 8.68 (Last in Big 12) Takeaway: No team has struggled more in conference play than Houston. The Cougars are in the midst of a tough first season as a Big 12 member. The Cougars haven't won a conference series yet and there's been some real lows, including losing the Oklahoma State series by a combined score of 24-3. However, they do have a 12-10 win over No. 1-ranked Texas on their resume. There just hasn't been many positives. The Cougars have a batting average of .234% in conference play, and only two of their batters have an average higher than .296%. None of their pitchers have an ERA better than 6.46, which belongs to Shelby Smith. She's pitched 60.2 innings against Big 12 opponents — more than the rest of the roster combined — and she'll likely be the pitcher the Cougars rely on this weekend.

BIGGEST FOCUS FOR OU

Kierston Deal As the Sooners head towards the postseason, the true sophomore has staked her claim as the team's best option in the circle outside of Kelly Maxwell. Here's how Deal's numbers stack up against Nicole May's since conference play began:

Table Name Column 1 Innings pitched ERA Batting Avg Hits Strikeouts Kierston Deal 15.1 2.28 .185% 10 7 Nicole May 26.1 2.89 .255% 26 24

The stats are comparable in most cases or better in others. But the Sooners' quest for consistency outside of Maxwell continues, and Deal is making her case. Both May and Deal have had some really good moments and some tough moments, but Deal showed her potential with a no-hitter against Tulsa on Tuesday (with the help of some spectacular defensive plays). May, however, struggled against BYU and was pulled after allowing three hits and three runs through three innings. Deal hasn't logged a start in a conference game over the past two series, instead seeing spot work as a reliever. Either way, the Sooners have had to throw Maxwell in Games 1 and 3 the past two weekends, and it's imperative they find a way to rest her this weekend and next against UCF before the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. This weekend should present an opportunity for both May and Deal to see extended time in the circle. Deal is emerging as the best option outside of Maxwell, and it'll be interesting to see how much she throws, and if she delivers. Also, keep an eye on May bouncing back from her tough outing last weekend.

FINAL WORD FROM GASSO