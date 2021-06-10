OU spring breakout performer: Jordan Kelley

It was a laughable statement even two or three years ago, but nobody is laughing anymore about Oklahoma’s defensive line. And nobody is laughing about the fact the Sooners might have the best defensive tackle in the country in Perrion Winfrey.

Winfrey arrived at OU last season, and even though COVID-19 threw off normal preparation and routine, Winfrey started to become a difference maker toward the latter stages of the season.

It’s good to have one dominant figure in the middle. But for OU to truly contend for a national championship, it needs another.

Entering his fourth year in the program, sounds like Jordan Kelley might end up being that guy. As the saying goes, the light bulb is on.

“Expecting big things out of him. Jordan Kelley, he’s confident,” said defensive tackles coach Calvin Thibodeaux earlier this spring. “He’s played faster, he’s been very consistent.”

You’re never going to find the stats telling the story for a defensive tackle, just a very rare thing. So don’t get too caught up in the fact Kelley only had nine tackles (two for loss) during the 2020 season.

What was obvious to see was as a redshirt sophomore, he was starting to really take advantage of the reps he was getting. Because the key is going to be to have as many championship-level defenders for Alex Grinch and the Sooners to be at their best.

Winfrey can’t do it all, but if Kelley provides the spark when his number is called like it appeared he did in spring, look out. That’s another defensive weapon.

“The biggest thing Coach Thibs told me and was harping on was don’t be the slow guy in the group,” Kelley said. “What I did was lost some weight while still getting stronger. I used to run a 5.0 40, now I’m running a 4.87 40.

“Now I’m stronger upside and I’m playing faster. It was always about play speed. Now he said I’m playing faster and doing the things that I’m doing. Now the plays are coming. Everything is just adding up.”

It was a patient road for Kelley to start finding his way. Playing behind guys like Neville Gallimore and Que Overton, it wasn’t as though he was going to find immediate playing time.

Then in the spring 2019, he tore his ACL that really set him back. He returned later that season, but returning to the field and returning to who you think you need to be are two different things.

It took a while, but the adjustment was made.

“I got back within six, seven months but I didn't feel 100 percent,” Kelley said. “I still remember the day, it was the Iowa State game last year, I was like, 'Hey, Chris, I got this knee brace on my knee.' It was a gameday and I'm like, 'Can I take it off?' He was like, 'Yeah, go ahead and take it off.' Ever since then I feel back to myself, I feel like I can move again.

“But what really helped me out was Caleb Kelly, Pat and B-Mead, all the guys just making that process that much easier, keeping me motivated and not letting me hang my head down, just keep pushing me to get going and get back to where I am now, healthy and just ready to go.”

There is a blueprint to what Kelley is hoping to do in 2021. Not the same position, but Isaiah Thomas was sort of that guy at this point last year where people were wondering if he was ever going to turn that corner.

Thomas did in a monstrous way. Kelley is hoping for the same and knows he can be another major force in the middle of the defense.