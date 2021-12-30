OU, Stoops put stamp on 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Nobody expected Oklahoma to make its first trip to the Alamo Bowl in program history for the 2021 season.

That’s the way it worked. There were quite a few numbers of things nobody expected when it came riding this roller coaster of a year.

You can debate the missed moments and the could’ve and should’ve of it all, but it ends in a victory. One more for Bob Stoops as the Sooners used a sensational second quarter to put away Oregon 47-32 in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night.

There he was, one final time walking the tunnel and taking to the sidelines. Any time Stoops was shown on the Alamodome videoboard, there was a massive roar from the OU-heavy crowd.

They got it. They understood. It wasn’t going to be a national championship this season, but it was a chance to send out Stoops the right way.

The only way.

“When you know it’s over, you can take your headset off and enjoy the moment,” Stoops said. “It was fun. It was exciting. Again, I’m appreciative to the team and to everybody for the opportunity.”

Of all the things nobody expected, Stoops sure as heck didn’t expect to have to leave the golf course on a Sunday afternoon a month ago and fill in again.

Lincoln Riley was gone, leaving for USC. Now it was time for Stoops. In a strange way, it worked out because Stoops never got that proper goodbye moment.

When OU won the Sugar Bowl vs. Auburn to conclude the 2016 season, nobody knew there wouldn’t be a 2017 season for Stoops. He retired, no celebration on his way out.