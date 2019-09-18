It came as a surprise to most people that Alabama Rivals250 cornerback commitment Jahquez Robinson took an official visit to Oklahoma recently. But the thing that many had forgotten was that the Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood product was expected in Norman for the Sooners annual Red-White game in the spring. However, a late cancellation caused that to change. It was a similar late change of plans that brought him for his makeup trip to Norman.

"I sat back and decided what schools I wanted to take official visit to, my game got canceled because of the hurricane so I decided to take my official visit to Oklahoma. I watched the Houston game too actually," Robinson recalled. "It was kind of a last minute thing, Alabama knows I’m locked in and stuff so they are letting me taking my time and making sure Bama is the right spot. It’s not a bad thing, they just want me to keep it up front with them." Those in Norman who are responsible for being up front with Robinson are, well, the entire staff. "Coach (Roy) Manning is my primary recruiter but coach (Alex) Grinch has been recruiting me as much as manning, coach (Chip) Viney, and coach (Lincoln) Riley has been on me as well," he explained. "The whole weekend [the message from Oklahoma] was ‘you can play early, you can change a negative reputation for a defense’. You can help change the culture here, we’re trying to get it going with the guys we have here and being from Florida I can separate myself from the guys there with speed." Obviously Robinson has no lack of confidence in his own ability and says that he coaching staff has similar beliefs in the upside of the nation's No. 193 overall prospect. "(Riley) was telling me I have the opportunity to play early. He was saying I could change the program, guys like Baker (Mayfield) and Kyler (Murray) took a chance on the program and became Heisman trophy winners," he recalled. "Not that I’m a Heisman winner but that I have the ability to change the program and make a name for myself. "He was telling me that Oklahoma has a certain number of draft picks and that we can get guys to the draft. He was saying Roy Williams and he came out a minute ago but coach was saying they need to just get more guys who can get there."