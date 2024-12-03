OU taps Randall Stephenson to help with incoming revenue-sharing model

In an email, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione announced to OU donors and fans that former AT&T chief executive officer Randall Stephenson has been named as Executive Advisor to the President and the Athletics Director.

Stephenson — who has refused compensation — will help the Sooners restructure the athletics budget as the university prepares for the implementation of a revenue-sharing model with student-athletes.

Stephenson, an OU alumnus, will also will "make recommendations for funding player compensation" and offer insights into pioneering governance models and athletics structures that will closely resemble professional sports organizations.

"Randall, a proud OU alumnus, has proven the ability to navigate major industries through significant disruption, like college athletics faces now," Castiglione said in an email. "He served as chairman and CEO of AT&T from 2007-2020 and led the Fortune Five company through tectonic changes in multiple sectors. He also led and oversaw many new approaches to sports programming, media rights, and sponsorships

"In addition to his time at AT&T, Randall brings much knowledge in sports policy and business, having served on the policy board for the PGA Tour from 2012-2023 during a time of considerable change surrounding men’s professional golf, where he focused significantly on the operational challenges of the tour and helped make significant professional, complex executive decisions."