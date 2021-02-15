SoonerScoop - OU-Texas moved, Sooners back in Top 10

If it’s not one curveball, it’s another for the college basketball season, but Oklahoma will continue to roll with the punches, said head coach Lon Kruger. The Sooners’ second matchup with Texas has been moved from Tuesday night to Wednesday because of the winter storm has hit both Oklahoma and Texas, it was announced Monday afternoon. (Editor's Note: The game will tip-off at 5p and be televised on ESPN2) “Absolutely, it's part of the deal,” said Kruger just hours before the game being moved announcement. “I think teams across the country are probably as prepared, given all the COVID adjustments to handle weather or injury or foul trouble or whatever else, because players all over the country had to adjust and take it in stride and do whatever it is that we need to do to play the next game whenever that is. “So we'll plan on playing Tuesday night, tomorrow night, but if that doesn't happen, then we'll adjust and move on to whatever lies ahead. It's a crazy year and the players across the country have handled it extremely well, even though it's been frustrating and difficult at times. Hats off to all the players to how they've endured it and hung in there.” OU is coming off a thrilling 91-90 double-overtime victory at West Virginia and won in Austin a few weeks ago. That wasn’t the only scheduling news for Monday. OU’s Bedlam date in Stillwater has moved again, this time going from Feb. 25 to March 1 (Monday). The Sooners and Cowboys are still playing twice in three days, but the order has now changed. The teams will meet in Norman on Feb. 27 (Saturday) and then head to GIA two days later. The Big 12 conference was hoping to finish its regular season the weekend of Feb. 27, but the conference had planned ahead and the following week is for all make-up games before the conference tournament the week after that. There is no update on OU’s make-up date with undefeated Baylor, a game originally scheduled for last Wednesday but postponed because of COVID-19 issues for the Bears.



Back in the top 10 Earn another road conference win against a top-10 team and move up the rankings as the Sooners rejoined the top 10 in the AP poll, moving up to No. 9 for the second time in two weeks when the rankings came out Monday morning. OU (13-5 overall, 8-4 in the Big 12) was No. 9 two weeks ago before slipping to No. 12 for last week’s poll and now back up again. “I think they've handled that very well,” Kruger said. “I haven't seen much change in anything they're doing given the national attention or the rankings. We have a couple more weeks of the regular season that we have through and keep making progress. This group's done a good job of getting better. That's the key with any ball club – improving consistently throughout the week and this group's done a very good job of that.” The Sooners are one of six teams from the Big 12 in this week’s poll. Texas, following a 2-0 week, moved up one spot to No. 12. If the NCAA tournament started today, OU was deemed as No. 3 seed when the top 16 seeds were released Saturday morning. That determination came before the Sooners win in Morgantown.

Kuath says this is his last go-around Senior center Kur Kuath said this will be his last season with the Sooners, explaining why he won’t come back to OU next year. “I've been thinking about what's best for my family with the situation me and my family are in, it's best for me to leave and try to start a pro career just so I can generate some money for my family, which is in need,” Kuath said. Kuath is coming off perhaps the biggest moment of his OU career when he blocked WVU’s Derek Culver with seven seconds left in double overtime to preserve the win. All seniors have the option to return next season because of the COVID-19 rule change where nobody is losing a year of eligibility. It has been a strange year for Kuath. Initially, he was counted on more than ever and played more than ever. But as OU has gone to a four-guard lineup, the minutes have dwindled. He has taken it all in stride. “It's been a little different but you just get adjusted to what's going on and I don't mind losing minutes or coming out to the bench because I'm a team guy,” Kuath said. “I'm a team player. Whatever it takes to win, I'm going to do. That's if I play two minutes and we win, I'm going to be happy. If I play no minutes and we win, I'm going to be happy. As long as we win, I'm great.” Kuath is averaging 6.2 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. He has 26 blocks this season, nobody else on the team has more than 12. Kuath is the first of four seniors to make an announcement. Brady Manek, Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams have not made their intentions known just yet.

