Oklahoma TE commit Ryder Mix dishes on meetings with Finley, Arbuckle

Three-star TE Ryder Mix, an Oklahoma legacy prospect, wasted no time in committing to the Sooners when the staff made him an immediate priority at the beginning of the summer contact period in 2024. Since locking in with OU, he hasn't wavered despite holding some of the biggest offers in college football, and his pledge is as solid as ever after the Sooners sent a half-dozen staffers to Frisco Lone Star High School on Wednesday to check in with Mix and his teammates.

Mix's future position coach, Joe Jon Finley, was naturally one of said staffers that dropped by. And Mix got to spend plenty of intentional time with the Sooners' tight ends coach.

“It was pretty good," said Mix of his conversation with Finley. "It’s always good getting to see him. We went and got some food; that was good. I’m gonna be up there this weekend; we kind of just talked about that. Just catching up on how each other have been.”