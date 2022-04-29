OU, Venables enjoying the process

“There's going to be lots of portal movement,” said Venables at the OU Caravan stop at Cain’s Ballroom. “Whether or not Oklahoma's involved, we'll find out. I've had almost 80, I think 80 exit interviews, give or take, so I'm just about finished. We're blowing and going. So it's been a lot of fun. It's really cool for me.”

So the first time to breathe, in a way, is following spring practice. A chance for all involved to reflect on what has been and start thinking about what will be.

His timeline is obviously a lot different than most coaches. Where these kinds of talks usually happen at the end of a season, that was right when Venables was taking over for the Sooners.

As of Friday morning, OU has only had one player enter the portal this week in wide receiver Cody Jackson. Unlike the bitter feelings that were probably present in December and January with portal defections, hard to see any of that with anybody who makes the move this time around.

Players gave it their best with a new staff that didn’t recruit them. Sometimes it’s going to work. Sometimes it’s not.

The transfer portal deadline is May 1. In order for players to remain eligible for the 2022 season, all the necessary paperwork must be completed by Sunday. Announcing their intentions doesn’t matter as long as the actual documents are done.

Venables leaned on the transfer portal in the winter because of necessity. You get the impression that he hopes it won’t be that way again.

And you get the impression from the end of spring interviews that maybe OU won’t have to be so aggressive the next few weeks.

“One, it's an opportunity for me to hug their neck and let 'em know how much I appreciate them,” Venables said. “So many of them are proud of the improvement that they've made in the different areas, maybe it's academically, maybe it's emotionally, just maturing.

“It's a fun time for me to be able to sit back reflect the four and a half months, maybe some of our first conversations to where we're at now and again, just the maturation that's taken place and to get their thoughts and get a ton of feedback.”

Venables has been quick to say how every little thing matters and these interviews give him a glimpse about just how his players feel the initial months of his tenure have been and for the program.

“It's really cool for me. Almost to a man, when I say, 'Tell me about the last four and a half months,' just their appreciation for the environment, the culture that we've established and are continuing to reinforce every day,” Venables said. “I've seen them do this a lot (meshes fingers together) like family and relationships and talking about things that are really hard and difficult and challenging but fun. They're enjoying that process to a man. They have an appreciation for being held accountable and being made to do some things that maybe in their journeys they haven't been asked to do.

“As much as anything for me to let them know the gratitude that I have for them and all their hard work throughout the course of the spring and really the complete and total buy in to what we're asking them to do.”

Venables said the position coaches began their exit interviews with the players last week. And with Venables saying he’s already knocked out 80 or so as of Thursday night, then you get a feeling all parties involved know where they stand with that portal deadline looming.

Not playing the comparison game

The return of the caravan brought back memories of previous ones under former head coach Bob Stoops and comments about the SEC.

Ah, glory days of Stoops defending what the Sooners had done vs. the conference.

Venables wasn’t about to get on the defensive or play the comparison game. He knows that OU, as a program, has things to do to remain elite when it moves to the SEC, but it starts at home.

“When you start comparing yourself, it’s a losing battle,” Venables said. “I’ve asked our players, I’ve asked every coach, I’ve asked every administrator and certainly have asked the fans to be committed to doing their best. You’ll never be great at anything if you’re not focused on doing your best. Being the best is a byproduct of everybody being committed to a daily commitment of excellence.”

Venables has his vision, and we’re still seeing bits and pieces added to it every day, every week. More support staff hires are still being done. Taking OU from good to great is the ultimate goal and being ready for the SEC right from the jump.

Not easing your way into it and taking some lumps. No, ready to compete at the highest level and not taking a step back.

“That's down the road. We're trying to build a program so we can compete with anybody in college football, so we can become the standard in college football,” Venables said. “I do have a very clear vision for what that looks like. We've got a lot of work to do. How much? You looking for a percentage? How many days a month? Man, I think about everything all the time. Nonstop. That's in my mind at least once a day.”