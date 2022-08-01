OU with a month to remember

Every school has a plan for recruiting. A window of when they want visits, camps, and ideally, commitments. Oklahoma isn’t any different in that regard.

What you see, usually, is that no matter how solid that plan is, there are always hiccups. Someone gets enamored while on another visit. Someone can’t get transportation to campus and ends up never visiting.

The list goes on and on as to why things don’t or didn’t work. But for the Sooners, in the month of July, everything that was expected or hoping to happen did just that. And even going beyond initial aspirations.

That’s something everybody was going to learn together about Brent Venables. His first year as a head coach, how would he be able to navigate that summer recruiting window and put the Sooners in a good spot for the 2023 class?

We heard him emphatically say when asked by SoonerScoop.com in March that Venables encouraged all recruits to visit as many places as possible before committing to OU. Because when you’re locked in with the Sooners, you were all-in.

Could that old school line of thinking still work in 2022? As the calendar crept up to July, the whispers started to become shouts as OU appeared to be struggling on the trail.

The Sooners entered the month in the 40s of the team rankings and with only one four-star commitment, according to Rivals, in Denton (Texas) Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold.

Fast forward to August, and all the worries are gone. That can happen in a month that saw OU land nine overall commitments, with eight of them being ranked as four-star recruits and five being in the Rivals 250.

So we ask again, can it work?

“I mean, I think so. Again, guys — the window to go take visits was a very small window,” said Venables when SoonerScoop.com asked at media days. “So when did the window start, you know? Started in June, right?

“So it's like any normal process: you go, you take a few visits, you check out places, hopefully guys were taking advantage of unofficial opportunities as well. And now you've educated yourself and you get together as a family or whatever support system you have and you make a decision.”

The funny thing is OU’s July went according to plan because June, as quiet as it felt on the surface, did as well.

The Sooners loaded up the first two weekends of June, starting with the ChampU Family BBQ for June 3 weekend. Nine of the last 10 commitments were on campus either that weekend or the next one.

Then OU rode the rest of the month out. The Sooners were quiet the last couple of weekends in June, allowing recruits to visit other campuses before making their call.

And they did. OU saw the guys go to places like Texas, Missouri, Michigan, Iowa, Auburn and Florida, among others. It's OK to experience the trail and everything that comes with it.

“Instead of recruiting 250 guys, let's find 75 guys that we can recruit really hard,” Venables said. “We can really develop relationships, have a high hit rate … from an amount of guys that we've recruited and then this will give us an opportunity to get the best guys that fit. And hopefully not only fit, but stay here for their whole career.

“And so we're very honest and transparent. And so when they do choose to come here, they're coming here for all the right reasons, not based on emotion or, you know, what kind of a photoshoot experience they had or, you know, the Lamborghini they took a picture with.”

The Sooners are now knocking on the door of a top 10 class, and they’ve seen a lot of their recent commitments rise up the rankings, giving an idea of the staff’s ability to evaluate and be ahead of the curve.

Not everyone picked OU, and Venables is more than OK with that.

“I mean, I want them to come here because they had a chance to weigh it all out, compare and contrast and find the best place for them,” Venables said. “And you know what, I don't think this is the best place for everybody. I don't have that, ‘How could you not say yes to Oklahoma?’ I don't live like that. And I think that's naive.

“And it's got to be the right fit. And I don't want to trick anybody. I don't want to prey on the emotions of a, you know, 17-18-year-old young person and have a commitment that doesn't really mean what we've clearly defined.”

Here is a quick rundown of how OU got to where it was on the morning of June 30 to where the Sooners stand Aug. 1.