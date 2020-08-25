“I'm not going to say what position but we had a day last week where we're getting ready to do a scrimmage and had a COVID test and then come back and we lose all but one person at a position group — a major position group on the field,” Riley said. “And we have to practice that day with a position where we had multiple players on the field at one time and we had one player there and we found out that night and then we've got practice the next morning.”

OU had 17 active COVID-19 cases heading into Tuesday, and Riley gave a glimpse as to what OU’s practices have been like.

“Like, I'll compare like in the past, what happens if, you know, two safeties get hurt during a week or two safeties get hurt during a game, or what? Now, it's what happens if I don't have a safety even available to play, period.”

“I think it's something every coach in the country is thinking about right now. What it essentially becomes is you always have contingency plans,” said Riley in a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon. “If the worst of the worst happen now, you know, the difference here is that's ... one, it's probably more possible than it's ever been. Not probably, it is. And then I think the other part of that is your thought process on how far that could go.

Although Riley said Tuesday is a positive day for OU regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the musical chairs roster management is absolutely a thing of reality for the 2020 season.

But we’re starting to see exactly why it was asked.

What offensive linemen could be defensive linemen and vice versa. Seemed a little off the wall.

The key, as always, is about planning and adapting. If you want to find a silver lining to the issue, it is camp and not the season.

Riley also stressed OU has not had any player that’s tested positive for COVID-19 have any lingering effects. And those 17 cases? Cut in half Tuesday.

“On a positive front, today was a good day for us,” Riley said. “We got eight or nine of those guys back today, which was nice. That was definitely very helpful. I would say we are definitely under 10 active cases.”

Riley won’t discuss opt-outs

A day after the last Zoom call with Riley, it was reported running back Kennedy Brooks had decided to opt-out of the 2020 season.

There has not been a formal announcement by OU or by Brooks or his family. Brooks has been removed from the online roster, and wide receiver Charleston Rambo did say he has no hard feelings about Brooks when asked last week.

If there are any more players who choose to not play this season, you won’t hear it announced publicly by Riley.

“As far as the opting out, I visited with our leadership group and several of our older players that I go to for a number of issues and their wish –and I totally agree with it – is we’re going to keep the focus here on the guys who are here,” Riley said. “If a player does choose to opt out, that is obviously his choice. If they want to make an announcement or do anything, that will be up to the individual.”

No other player has been removed from the official online roster as of this time.

Haselwood update?

Outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons declined to talk about the lower-body injury to wide receiver Jadon Haselwood last week.

And Riley wasn’t actually asked about Haselwood on Tuesday, but Riley took the question in that direction to give an example.

The question was if a player opts-out, is he still allowed to use the facilities? Haselwood is still all-in, apparently, and an example of someone who can’t practice but is still 100 percent with the team.

“I'll give you a great example right now. Jadon Haselwood has a lower-body injury hasn't been able to practice with us yet,” Riley said. “Now he's still around the team, because he is out there every single day. He's taking mental reps like he's getting ready to play tomorrow. He is helping our young receivers. He brings energy out there. He's in every single meeting, every single walkthrough. I mean, he is totally engaged and we want those guys here.

“But for a player that opts out, they've got to be as engaged as any other player in our program if, you know, basically if that's not going to happen in any way, shape, or form, then then they won't be able to use our facilities. Still remain on scholarship. Still, all the Academic Services, medical services you know, still checking in on them as a staff but you know, obviously with the COVID situation right now. It's just not possible to have guys here that aren't totally invested in every single part of our program.”

COVID alters QB race

Monday marked the five-year anniversary of Riley choosing Baker Mayfield to be the starting quarterback for the 2015 season. We all know how that worked out the next three seasons.

So as we inch closer to the opener vs. Missouri State on Sept. 12, is Riley ready to name a starter between Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai?

Add picking a starting quarterback as something else affected by COVID-19 and the unusual circumstances of 2020.

“Trying to weigh two things as we go through it,” Riley said. “I think the first is just obviously how these guys are continuing to perform. Just how they're leading the groups. Probably more normal stuff.

“And then also trying to gauge how abnormal this entire process has been. And the fact that you play one nonconference game and then you got a bye week and then you're into the conference schedule.

“I don't know if I have an answer of how that changes things, but I think it's certainly a factor right now as we play it out. I think it's been a little bit more difficult to look back and say, well this is kinda typically been our drop-dead date. And I do think that's been when you've had a normal three-game nonconference schedule. A normal camp. A normal spring.”

Riley said it’s tough to gauge because not all practice time has been equal at the quarterback spot and other positions. Some have participated in all of them. Others? Maybe only five or six. It’s forcing Riley to not really rely on what he’s done before and just focus on the now.

He said both are in a mentally good place and evaluations will continue.

Recruits put on recruiting hat

It was the talk of the recruiting world last weekend when OU had the Sooner Summit, a recruit-led event designed by OU’s five-star quarterback commit Caleb Williams.

A number of 2021 commits and targets to go with 2022 prospects were in town despite the dead period rules and inability to have any contact with coaches.

Quarterbacks being the face of the class has become the norm lately, but this felt like taking that to a whole different level.

It’s the next phase of recruits recruiting recruits.

“It’s always important,” Riley said. “It’s become more important in the last several years because so many of these top players have a chance to connect, whether that’s at some of the different combines or events that they get invited to or simply the social media aspect of it and have a chance to connect with other top players across the country. I think we’ve all seen more of that over the last several years.

“Is it more important this year? Probably yet to be seen. It’s still super important but I think it's been super important the last few years too. You can make that argument because we’re obviously limited on what we can do. You don’t have a chance to have as many of those face-to-face interactions as we’re used to being able to do with these guys, at least right now, so they can develop strong relationships with other players who decided that Oklahoma is their future home, that certainly always helps.”

The Sooners haven’t gained any commitments from undecided prospects from the event just yet, but it definitely feels like, on a signing day, it will include some guys who were in Norman last weekend that weren’t committed.