OUInsider Roundtable: Midseason MVPs

It's not officially the midway point of the season, but it may as well be. The Sooners now have five games under their belt, heading into the bye week with a 4-1 overall record and 1-1 record in SEC play. They've mostly finished their non-conference schedule — they host Maine in November — and have gotten their feet wet against SEC opponents. But the final seven games of the season will have even bigger challenges, which includes a matchup with No. 2 Texas coming out of the bye week. There's still plenty of season to be played, but the Sooners have already put a ton on tape. As we evaluate the first 42% of the season, Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton hand out most valuable player awards on both sides of the ball, evaluate the special teams and point out the best candidates for more playing time among freshmen moving forward.

Who is the offensive MVP through five weeks?

Bryan: It feels bizarre to say this after he started just one game in the first half of the season, but I've got to go with Michael Hawkins Jr. here. Sure, the Sooners won their first three games without him, but he sparked an offense that was dead in the water against Tennessee and then found a way to win the game late against Auburn on the road. His 48-yard touchdown run and 60-yard completion to J.J. Hester are the longest rushing and passing plays of the season for OU, and honestly, the offense has been incredibly disappointing outside of him. Perhaps the best way to justify my pick here is to ask this question: What part of the Sooners' offense scares opponents right now more than MHJ at quarterback? Jesse: Amid all of the struggles on offense, there's been one consistent standout. That'd be receiver Deion Burks, who leads the team in receptions (26), yards (201) and touchdowns (3). He's accounted for nearly a third of the team's receptions and he's currently on pace to finish the regular season with nearly 80 receptions, which is particularly impressive given that he missed last weekend's game against Auburn. As the wide receiver and offensive line groups have been decimated with injuries, Burks has been the closest thing OU's had to an engine. The only negative is he's averaging under eight yards per receptions, which is more a reflection on OU's inconsistencies at quarterback and the offensive struggles as a whole. Assuming he returns against Texas, the Sooners need to find ways to utilize Burks' explosiveness.

Who is the defensive MVP?

Bryan: I wanted to go Robert Spears-Jennings here, and he certainly deserves it as he's arguably been the best player on Oklahoma's defense this season. However, I'm giving this award to R Mason Thomas. OU has lacked a lethal pass rusher in recent years, and the emergence of RMT — particularly in fourth quarter gotta-have-it situations — has been an answered prayer for this team. His performance at the end of the Tulane game was the first time that fans got to see how much of a game-wrecker he could be, and his back-to-back sacks against Auburn helped secure that win. He's been one of the best edge rushers in the SEC through five weeks. Jesse: Thomas is firmly second on my list and has arguably made the most game-changing plays through five weeks. But Spears-Jennings has been the catalyst for OU's defense. It's not just the 35 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles, which are all impressive. He has the team's highest overall grade (87.2) and coverage grade (85.1), per Pro Football Focus. He has a grade of 82.8 or higher in rush defense, tackling and pass rush, ranking in the top four on the team in all of those categories. If he keeps this up, his stock is going to soar on NFL Draft boards.

How would you evaluate special teams?

Bryan: Hiring Doug Deakin has been one of the most underrated wins of the Brent Venables era. Oklahoma's special teams unit might be its most improved unit year over year. Over the last few years, special teams blunders have cost the Sooners dearly. Missed field goals, bad punts, and muffed punt returns were all an issue at one point or another. However, through the first half of the season, OU has had a notable advantage on special teams in pretty much every game. They've dominated field position thanks to Luke Elzinga and both Zach Schmit and Tyler Keltner have been excellent with placekicking duties. Peyton Bowen is going to have a huge punt return at some point this season, and when that happens, it'll be safe to say that OU's special teams are truly special again. Jesse: The turnaround on special teams from the last two years to now is nothing short of impressive. The Sooners ranked 107th nationally in special teams efficiency, per FEI ratings. Now, they rank sixth. Elzinga has been one of the most dominant punters in the country, ranking 13th in yards per punt (45.8) while booting 11 punts for over 50 yards. 13 of his punts have been downed inside the 20. Once a detriment, the kicking game has also been solid and helpful. Schmit and Keltner are a combined 8 of 9 (88%) on attempts after the Sooners made just 69% of their kicks the past two seasons. I'll have more on the special teams on Friday, but in short, special teams have largely been the best unit on the team through five weeks.

Which freshman should see more playing time?