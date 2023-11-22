NORMAN — The goal this week for the Sooners is pretty simple. Find a way to win, finish the regular season with a 10-2 record and keep your chances alive at a Big 12 title berth. The only thing standing between the Sooners and that goal is TCU (5-6, 3-5 Big 12). The Horned Frogs head into Norman for a Black Friday tilt (11 a.m. Fox Sports) after a win 42-17 win over Baylor. As the Sooners prepare for their regular-season finale, Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton discuss the state of the Sooners:

The BYU game was a rough one for OU's rushing defense. Any concerns heading into TCU?

Jesse: It was a rare set of circumstances in Utah for the Sooners. The Cougars have been statistically the worst rushing offense in the country, yet they gashed the Sooners for a season-high 217 yards on 5.6 yards per carry. It was a little alarming given the Sooners' success defending the run this season. While I can't throw that performance in the trash, I am gonna take a broad view of this. The Horned Frogs are averaging 149.9 rushing yards per game in conference play, which ranks 10th in the Big 12. The Sooners, meanwhile, have given up the fourth-fewest rushing yards (145.5 yards per game) the fourth-fewest rushing touchdowns (11) and the fourth-fewest yards per carry (3.9) in conference play. Given all of that, and the fact that Sooners are home and it's senior night, it's reasonable to expect a bounce-back performance. Bryan: What we saw from Oklahoma's defense in Provo was a statistical outlier, and I think that's as far as my concerns will go with it. Whether it was game planning for the wrong offensive attack, or just a bad day for anyone that plays linebacker at OU, the run fits were atrocious. That being said, I would expect the Sooners to get things cleaned up this week. TCU has been more effective than BYU at running the ball this season, and they'll provide a big test for the Sooners coming off a performance like we saw on Saturday. However, for whatever reason, Oklahoma has been a different team at home this year, and that should continue against the Horned Frogs.

There's speculation about Dillon Gabriel's health heading into Friday. If he can't play, which skill player becomes most important?

Jesse: The running game is going to be crucial, but the Sooners' chances of winning are slim if they can't find success in the passing game with Jackson Arnold. That means a player like Drake Stoops will be crucial. He not only leads the Sooners in targets (82), receptions (66) and receiving yards (735), he's tied for the team lead in touchdowns (9) and has a catch rate of 80.5%. He's been the most consistent receiver for the Sooners and thrives as a safety blanket for any quarterback in short-yardage situations. Expect Stoops to step up if Arnold is under center. Bryan: Gavin Sawchuk. If Jackson Arnold draws the start on Friday, his best friend is going to be a strong running game. TCU has been the best passing defense in the Big 12 through conference play, but they've yet to see a passing attack like the Sooners. So, if Gavin Sawchuk can force the Horned Frogs' safeties to get involved in the run fits often, Arnold should get some one-on-one chances to guys like Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson downfield. Arnold may be young, but there's no doubt that his ceiling is tremendous. If OU gets the running game going and lets Arnold settle into the roll, watch out.

Both the offensive and defensive lines have been under the microscope since the BYU game. Which group will you be most focused on against TCU?

Jesse Crittenden: This needs to be a get-right game for the defensive line. While Brent Venables is right about counting stats not always telling the story, they haven't been kind to the defensive line in recent weeks. According to Pro Football Focus, they haven't had a pass-rush grade higher than 59 in the last four weeks. And, notably, the Sooners have just one sack in the last four weeks and only one game with more than four tackles for loss during that span. The Horned Frogs have given up 18 sacks in conference play, which ranks seventh. The Sooners need to generate consistent pressure and should have opportunities to do so. However, it should be interesting to see who plays right tackle. Tyler Guyton has missed the last two games, and Venables made it sound like his absence against BYU was less about injury and more about Jacob Sexton's performance. Who gets the start, and how do the snaps shake out? Bryan: The defensive line. When Oklahoma has looked its best, collectively, its been because the Sooners' defensive line is winning at the point of attack. Think back to the best performances of the season: Iowa State, Texas, West Virginia... the biggest thing those games have in common is big-time efforts from the Sooners' D-line. If OU wants to get to 10-2, the big guys up front are going to have to keep TCU's running game with Emani Bailey from being a factor in the game. That starts along the defensive front and trickles down to the linebackers behind them. If Danny Stutsman and Kip Lewis have space to operate because Isaiah Coe and Da'Jon Terry are eating up blocks, then the Sooners' D should have a good day.

Can TCU present a legitimate threat to the Sooners?