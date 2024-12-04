OUInsider Signing Day Special: Guests, schedule, how to watch

For the third straight year, OUInsider is going bigger and better than any outlet in the country for Early Signing Day.

The OUInsider Signing Day Special will air on the OUInsider YouTube channel from 7-10 p.m. CT, and fans are welcome to stop by the show's live set at Sooner Daiquiri (305 E Main Street in Norman). This year's iteration of the Signing Day Special will feature a dynamic lineup of guests, contributors and feature elements across its three hours of commercial-free live programming.

The show kicks off with Class Introductions at 7:00 p.m., in which OUInsider.com co-publishers Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune take a look at the tape and provide brief insights on every member of the Sooners' 2025 signing class.

At 7:25 p.m., Rivals' Southeast Region Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. joins the show to recap a down-to-the-wire battle between Oklahoma and Nebraska for four-star Homestead (Fla.) WR Cortez Mills.

At 7:30 p.m., Drumm and Thune welcome the show's first live guest in four-star Oklahoma DB commit Omarion Robinson.

At 7:50 p.m., OUInsider staff writer Bryan Clinton presents film evaluations and analysis on a pair of Oklahoma WR commits, four-star Checotah (Okla.) native Elijah Thomas and three-star Lancaster (Texas) native Emmanuel Choice.

At 8:00 p.m., Drumm and Thune chat with Friday Night Glory analyst Kenny Matthews, one of the most respected voices on the Dallas-Fort Worth recruiting scene, to get expert insight on the recruitments and futures of offensive line commits Michael Fasusi and Owen Hollenbeck.

At 8:05 p.m., Hollenbeck himself joins the program.

At 8:25 p.m., Clinton returns with another film evaluation of four-star Oklahoma DB commit Courtland Guillory, recently named the 2024 season's Most Valuable Player in Texas' District 15-6A.

At 8:30 p.m., Guillory himself joins the program.

At 8:45 p.m., four-star Oklahoma DB commit Maliek Hawkins chats about his recruitment and his family's shared legacy at OU in a pre-taped interview.

At 9:00 p.m., four-star Oklahoma DB commit Marcus Wimberly dives into his journey from small-town Arkansas to OU, the 2025 class as a whole and the outlook at Oklahoma moving forward in a pre-taped interview.

At 9:15 p.m., Sooner fans get to meet the newest and most surprising member of the 2025 class, as three-star QB Jett Niu joins live to discuss why he flipped from Oklahoma State to Oklahoma.

At 9:30 p.m., four-star Oklahoma OL commit Darius Afalava joins Drumm and Thune to discuss his whirlwind of a recruitment to Oklahoma and his level of excitement to begin learning from revered OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

At 9:45 p.m., Clinton is back for one final film breakdown on Fasusi, the Sooners' highest-rated commit and lone five-star addition in the 2025 class.

At 9:50 p.m., Drumm and Thune hope to be joined by one final guest — unconfirmed for the moment — to put an exclamation point on the evening.