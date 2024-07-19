Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

OUInsider staff 2024 Preseason SEC Poll

Bryan Clinton • OUInsider
Contributor
@BClinton40

With SEC Media Days officially concluded, the o 2024 preseason SEC poll released on Friday morning in another step towards the start of football season.

SEC media members have cast their ballots, and the Oklahoma Sooners have been picked to finish eighth in the program's inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference.

To say this is out of the norm would be an understatement, as OU hasn't been selected to finish this low in a preseason poll dating back at least to the John Blake era and perhaps further back than that.

The Sooners received 2,022 points, trailing Georgia (3,330 points), Texas (3,041 points), Alabama (2,891 points), Ole Miss (2,783 points), LSU (2,322 points), Missouri (2,240 points) and Tennessee (2,168 points) in the poll.

It's no secret that the Sooners' 2024 schedule is daunting, as it's now confirmed that they'll face six of the top seven teams in the poll.

Expectations in Norman remain high, however, as the people who follow Oklahoma closely know that an eighth-place finish in the league, no matter how difficult the competition looks, seems like more of a floor projection than anything else.

So, with that being said, here’s a look at how the OUInsider staff voted on their official preseason ballots, and a joint poll that combined their picks into one.

OUInsider 2024 Preseason SEC Poll

Advertisement
OUInsider 2024 Preseason SEC Poll
Rank Team Points SEC Poll Rank

1.

Georgia (4)

64

1

2.

Ole Miss

59

4

3.

Alabama

54

3

4.

Texas

51

2

5.

Oklahoma

48

8

6.

Tennessee

44

7

7.

Missouri

39

6

8.

Texas A&M

37

9

9.

LSU

35

5

10.

Auburn

26

10

11.

Kentucky

23

11

12.

Florida

22

12

13.

South Carolina

17

13

14.

Mississippi State

12

15

15.

Arkansas

9

14

16.

Vanderbilt

4

16

Here is a look at the ballots from each of the members of the OUInsider staff, which were submitted as part of the SEC media poll this week.

OUInsider Staff Ballots
Rank Brandon Drumm Parker Thune Jesse Crittenden Bryan Clinton

1.

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

2.

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Texas

Ole Miss

3.

Texas

Alabama

Ole Miss

Alabama

4.

Alabama

Oklahoma

Alabama

Oklahoma

5.

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Tennessee

Texas A&M

6.

Missouri

Texas

Missouri

Texas

7.

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Oklahoma

Tennessee

8.

LSU

LSU

LSU

Missouri

9.

Texas A&M

Missouri

Florida

LSU

10.

Kentucky

Auburn

Texas A&M

Auburn

11.

Auburn

South Carolina

Auburn

Kentucky

12.

Florida

Kentucky

Kentucky

Florida

13.

Mississippi State

Florida

South Carolina

South Carolina

14.

South Carolina

Mississippi State

Arkansas

Mississippi State

15.

Arkansas

Arkansas

Mississippi State

Arkansas

16.

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement