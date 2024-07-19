With SEC Media Days officially concluded, the o 2024 preseason SEC poll released on Friday morning in another step towards the start of football season.

SEC media members have cast their ballots, and the Oklahoma Sooners have been picked to finish eighth in the program's inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference.

To say this is out of the norm would be an understatement, as OU hasn't been selected to finish this low in a preseason poll dating back at least to the John Blake era and perhaps further back than that.

The Sooners received 2,022 points, trailing Georgia (3,330 points), Texas (3,041 points), Alabama (2,891 points), Ole Miss (2,783 points), LSU (2,322 points), Missouri (2,240 points) and Tennessee (2,168 points) in the poll.

It's no secret that the Sooners' 2024 schedule is daunting, as it's now confirmed that they'll face six of the top seven teams in the poll.

Expectations in Norman remain high, however, as the people who follow Oklahoma closely know that an eighth-place finish in the league, no matter how difficult the competition looks, seems like more of a floor projection than anything else.

So, with that being said, here’s a look at how the OUInsider staff voted on their official preseason ballots, and a joint poll that combined their picks into one.